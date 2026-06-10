‘Offer’ revealed as Tottenham target £39m star amid Van Hecke ‘collapse’ claim

Joel Ordonez has been linked with move to Tottenham.

Tottenham have lined up Club Brugge defender Joel Ordonez in case their deal for Jan Paul van Hecke collapses, according to reports.

Spurs narrowly avoided relegation on the final day of the Premier League season as a 1-0 win over Everton confirmed their Premier League status for next season.

Tottenham finished two points ahead of 18th-placed West Ham, who were relegated to the Championship, and now Spurs are taking to steps to avoid a repeat performance next season.

Spurs announced earlier this week that Andy Robertson is joining on a free transfer from Liverpool as they look to add experience to their squad.

A deal for Bournemouth centre-back Marco Senesi has been in the pipeline for a long time and now Romano has confirmed that the Argentina international has completed his move to Tottenham.

Romano wrote on X: ‘Tottenham have completed their double free agent signings as planned since April. After Andy Robertson, Marcos Senesi joins on a four year deal until June 2030 — never in doubt, no chance for hijacks as Marcos said yes to Spurs weeks ago. Medical done today. #THFC.’

READ: Why Cristian Romero to Man Utd was always a nonsense transfer link…

Tottenham have also been bidding on Brighton defender Van Hecke with two offers turned down and Ben Jacobs revealing that Spurs are set to make another soon.

Jacobs wrote on social media: ‘Spurs intend to place a third bid for Brighton defender Jan Paul van Hecke. Van Hecke only has a year left on his contract and wants to join. There remains optimism an agreement can be reached.’

But now Tottenham website Harry Hotspur claims that Club Brugge centre-back Ordonez is ‘on their shortlist as they look to reinforce their backline in the summer window’.

READ: Tottenham ‘primed to sign’ second Man City star in potential £100m double deal – ‘advancing’

The report insists that if the Van Hecke transfer ‘collapses’ then Ordonez is an ‘alternate option’ with De Zerbi’s ‘previous interest in the Ecuadorian defender during his time at Marseille’.

However, interest from other big clubs ‘might have complicated Tottenham’s chances of landing the player’ while Brugge are looking for around €45m (£39m) for the defender.

Juventus have ‘made an offer’ for the Club Brugge star, while Chelsea and Liverpool are also interested, with the report adding: ‘Tottenham sought to leverage De Zerbi’s influence to gain ground in the race, but Liverpool and Chelsea’s financial strength and European competition status could prove decisive. Brugge’s valuation underlines the defender’s rising market value, setting the stage for a fierce battle for his signature.’

Tottenham are also ‘advancing’ towards a deal to sign Manchester City winger Savinho with the Citizens looking for a deal worth around £60m.

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