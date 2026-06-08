Tottenham are set to make a third bid to sign Brighton centre-back Jan Paul van Hecke in the coming days, according to journalist Ben Jacobs.

Spurs have flown out of the blocks in the summer transfer market as they look to avoid being in another relegation battle next season.

Tottenham survived on the final day of the Premier League season, with a 1-0 win over Everton enough to see them finish two points clear of West Ham – who were relegated – and secure another term in the English top flight.

It was confirmed last week that Andy Robertson had joined on a free transfer from Liverpool before Fabrizio Romano also revealed that a deal for Marcos Senesi had also been finalised.

Romano said on X: ‘Tottenham have completed their double free agent signings as planned since April. After Andy Robertson, Marcos Senesi joins on a four year deal until June 2030 — never in doubt, no chance for hijacks as Marcos said yes to Spurs weeks ago. Medical done today. #THFC.’

Dutch reporter Joost Blaauwhof confirmed earlier on Monday that Van Hecke has now ‘agreed’ personal terms with Tottenham and ‘is no longer speaking with any other club’.

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Blaauwhof said on X: ‘NEWS: Jan Paul van Hecke is out. It’s Spurs and only Spurs. The Oranje international is awaiting agreement between Brighton & Hove Albion and Tottenham Hotspur, but is no longer speaking with any other club. Personal terms agreed. More to follow…’

And now former CBS Sports journalist Jacobs insists that Tottenham are ready to make a ‘third bid’ to sign Van Hecke after their previous advances were rejected.

Jacobs wrote on social media: ‘Spurs intend to place a third bid for Brighton defender Jan Paul van Hecke. Van Hecke only has a year left on his contract and wants to join. There remains optimism an agreement can be reached.’

‘I think a move to Tottenham would be perfect for him’

And now former Manchester United chief scout Mick Brown – who is still well-connected in the Premier League – has claimed that Tottenham could seal a “perfect” move for another Brighton star, in the form of Carlos Baleba.

Brown told Football Insider: “Tottenham could be tempted to make a move.

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“If clubs are dropping out of the race then it might give them a better opportunity to do a deal with Brighton.

“De Zerbi has worked with him before and might feel he can get the best out of him and get him back to playing at his top level again.

“I don’t think the deal would be worth anywhere near what Brighton were asking for him last summer, that was never going to be realistic whoever was interested.

“That relationship with De Zerbi is the reason I think a move to Tottenham would be perfect for him to go and reignite his career, because he seemed to go backward

“A new environment with a manager who knows him well might be just what he needs, that’s going to be the most important thing for him.”

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