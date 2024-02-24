Tottenham star reveals Real Madrid wanted him before €15m transfer; Bade says ‘no’ to Spurs move

Tottenham youngster Alejo Veliz has revealed there was interest from Spanish giants Real Madrid before his move to the Premier League.

The north Londoners paid €15million to land the Argentine striker from Rosario Central last August.

The 20-year-old joined as one of the highest-rated young players in Argentina but struggled for minutes under Ange Postecoglou before securing a loan move to Sevilla in January.

Veliz scored one goal in eight Premier League appearances and has only played four minutes since joining Sevilla for the rest of 2023/24.

He could have ended up in Spain a lot sooner, however, revealing that Real Madrid held an “interest” before his move to Spurs.

Speaking to AS ahead of Sevilla’s match against Los Blancos on Sunday, Veliz was asked if the 14-time European champions were keen.

He responded (quotes via Sport Witness): “Yes, it appeared in the press and some time ago my agent told me about interest from Real Madrid, but nothing materialised.

“It was during the South American U20 Championship, I hadn’t been in the first team for long and I wanted to continue playing at Rosario.

“After the U20 World Cup, too. But I’m a calm guy, I take things patiently and I believe a lot in God, he focuses me on my path and he’s going to give me the best.”

Veliz then went on to say that he is not sure what will happen when he returns to Spurs at the end of the season.

“I don’t know what will happen,” he said. “If I stay, time will tell.

“To start with, Sevilla and their fans must be happy with me because I’m delighted to have come here and I hope that many good things will happen.”

Meanwhile, Spurs-linked Sevilla defender Loic Bade has said he is in no hurry to return to the Premier League after a dismal spell on loan at Nottingham Forest.

The 23-year-old made one matchday squad during six months on loan at Forest in 2022 and joined Sevilla in January 2023, helping the Spanish side win the Europa League.

There was talk of Postecoglou’s side pursuing the French defender in the winter transfer window, in case the deal to sign Radu Dragusin fell through.

Amidst links of another move to England, Bade has said he is “very happy” in Seville.

“(Spurs rumours are) normal,” he said. “I try to work, and I try to concentrate on the games.

“Then it’s football, sometimes there are teams that are interested, but we work,” he said.

“On if he would return to England, Bade said: “No, no. Better here, I’m very happy.”

