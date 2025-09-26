According to reports, Tottenham Hotspur are ‘open’ to a new takeover deal after club chiefs decided to turn down a ‘world record’ bid.

Talk over Spurs being sold has ramped up following the sudden exit of Daniel Levy, with a report on Thursday evening revealing they have received a ‘world record’ bid worth around £4.5bn from a US consortium.

This deal would exceed the £4.25bn paid by Todd Boehly’s consortium to buy Chelsea in 2022, but it has since been revealed that Spurs have decided to turn down this proposal.

In a statement to the London Stock Exchange, the club said: “The board of Tottenham Hotspur Limited is aware of recent media speculation and confirms that its majority shareholder, Enic Sports & Developments Holdings Ltd, has received, and unequivocally rejected, an informal expression of interest in relation to a proposal to acquire the entire issued, and to be issued, share capital of the club from a consortium led by Mr Brooklyn Earick (‘the Consortium’).

“The board of the club and Enic reconfirm that Tottenham Hotspur is not for sale and Enic is not looking to sell its stake in the Club.

“In accordance with the obligations under Rule 2.6 (a) of the City Code, the Consortium is required, by not later than 5.00pm on 24 October 2025, to either announce a firm intention to make an offer for the Company in accordance with Rule 2.7 of the City Code or announce that it does not intend to make an offer for the Company.”

Spurs head coach Thomas Frank, meanwhile, claims it is “very clear” that the club “is not for sale”.

“The Lewis family has been very transparent, very good in the way they have communicated and it’s very clear the club is not for sale,” Frank said.

“Vinai, on top of everything, is very clear and for me, personally, I feel in a very stable environment going into work every day.”

Despite this, a report from Football Insider claims Spurs would be ‘more open’ to an ‘NFL-style takeover deal’ after rejecting this initial offer, with one reason given for their stance.

