According to reports, there are ‘increasing doubts’ about Roberto De Zerbi’s position at Tottenham Hotspur after Saturday’s draw against Everton.

De Zerbi was drafted in to save Tottenham towards the end of last season, and he just did enough to keep them in the Premier League following a prolonged relegation battle.

And De Zerbi was heavily backed in the summer transfer market as part of a huge Tottenham rebuild, with over £300m spent on signings.

Sandro Tonali, Matheus Fernandes, Omar Marmoush and Jan Paul van Hecke were among their big-money recruits, but they have made a poor start to the 2026/27 campaign.

After four games, Tottenham sit just above the relegation zone with two points, and they were booed by their home supporters after a 0-0 draw against Everton on Saturday evening.

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Roberto De Zerbi facing ‘increasing doubts’ at Tottenham

Now, journalist Pete O’Rourke for Football Insider is reporting that De Zerbi has been told Tottenham’s ‘sack verdict’, with the head coach facing ‘increasing doubts’ about his position.

“Look, no manager in the Premier League can go on for too long with a losing start to the season,” O’Rourke told Football Insider.

“That’s the job, this game is based on getting results and Roberto De Zerbi will be fully aware of that. One point from three games is not good enough.

“It’s not what Tottenham expected this season following their heavy outlay in the transfer window to improve the squad, they were expecting an immediate impact.

“But there’ll be no knee-jerk reactions at Tottenham. The club are fully behind De Zerbi and they see him as the man to get things right.”

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Before the Everton game, pundit Chris Sutton hit out at De Zerbi and called for him to take “a bit of responsibility” for how Tottenham have started this season.

“This is absolutely massive for Tottenham boss Roberto De Zerbi. First and foremost, though, he needs to take a bit of responsibility for his side’s poor results,” Sutton stated.

“He blamed the Spurs strikers after their 0-0 draw with Nottingham Forest, but at least he has got some in his squad. Spurs are a ‘law of averages’ team, or at least that’s the way I see it.

“Eventually they have to score and eventually they have to win too, but I don’t see both things happening this weekend.”

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