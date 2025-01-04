According to reports, Tottenham Hotspur are ‘on the verge’ of completing their first January signing as they have reached a ‘verbal agreement’.

Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou is under pressure as one of the favourites to be the next Premier League manager sacked as his side have made an inconsistent start to the 2024/25 campaign.

After 19 games, Tottenham are eleventh in the Premier League and seven points adrift of fifth-placed Newcastle United.

Tottenham have been ravaged by injuries this season and they are currently without No.1 Guglielmo Vicario, who is out for months after undergoing surgery to repair his ankle.

In November, Postecoglou insisted Spurs would not sign a replacement in January as he did not feel a “free agent” would “help” them.

“That’s not going to happen – I don’t think signing a free agent now is going to help us,” Postecoglou said when asked about bringing in another ‘keeper.

“Fraser, I’ve known for a long time. He’s such a strong character in the group and always ready to play.”

Veteran Fraser Forster has filled in for Vicario and his poor form has tempted Spurs to change their transfer plans.

Earlier this week, a report claimed Tottenham were ‘eyeing up’ a raid for a goalkeeper from a rival Premier League side, but it’s since emerged that they are ‘on the verge of signing’ Slavia Prague goalkeeper Antonin Kinsky.

The 21-year-old joined Slavia Prague in 2021 and has made 29 appearances for the Czech side across all competitions this season.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano backed a report from Infotbal in the Czech Republic, saying a ‘verbal agreement is done’.

Romano said: “Tottenham are on the verge of signing Slavia Prague GK Antonín Kinsky, he’s in London today for medical to follow — as

@infotbal reveals.

“Verbal agreement done between all parties involved including player side, Kinski should undergo medical after today’s game.”

He added: “Tottenham will spend over £10m for Antonin Kinsky as new goalkeeper, long term deal also agreed.

“Slavia Prague and Spurs will sign all the formal documents today after the game. Permanent move.”

The initial report revealed this ‘bombshell’ transfer ‘no one expected’.