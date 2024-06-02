Tottenham very attracted to 43-goal superstar as Postecoglou wants his own Harry Kane

Tottenham want to sign Viktor Gyokeres as the heir to Harry Kane

Tottenham have reportedly set their sights on Sporting CP superstar Viktor Gyokeres, who they feel could be the heir to former star Spurs striker Harry Kane.

Ange Postecoglou never got to work with Kane at Spurs for more than a portion of pre-season. Indeed, the former Tottenham star, who bagged 280 goals in 435 appearances for the club, left for Bayern Munich before the last campaign began.

The Australian boss had the striker in his plans, but had to adapt, and did so without signing a striker. Instead, the duties were split between Heung-min Son and Richarlison.

After Tottenham finished fifth in the Premier League, it’s been widely suggested a quality striker is needed to make the next step.

Gyokeres wanted as heir to Kane

Postecoglou has just the right man in mind – Sporting CP’s Gyokeres. According to reports, Tottenham have their eyes on the Swede to become the heir to Kane.

The Sporting man was second only to Kane in terms of league goals in a top division in Europe this season, netting 29 to Kane’s 36.

He helped his side to the Liga Portugal title, finishing with a 10-point gap to Benfica.

In all competitions, Gyokeres managed a remarkable 43 goals, pushing him up to superstar status and ensuring a host of Europe’s biggest sides took an interest.

Indeed, he’s been linked with moves to Arsenal and Liverpool, but the former seem to have moved onto the signing of Benjamin Sesko, while the latter have a number of striker targets under new boss Arne Slot.

Now, Tottenham are ready to provide Gyokeres a route back to England, where he played for Coventry, Swansea and Brighton, but never managed a Premier League appearance.

There has been talk of Richarlison being sold, given he has largely underperformed during his time in north London, and if that happens, Spurs could potentially lodge a large offer for Gyokeres that Sporing find it hard to refuse.

If that happens, the Swede could well continue his goalscoring form and help Tottenham take a step towards the biggest sides in England.

