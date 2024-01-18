Tottenham, Villa blow as City hatch ‘astonishing plan’ to ‘re-sign’ duo amid claim club ‘will accept £100m’

According to reports, Manchester City are interested in signing Tottenham Hotspur’s Pedro Porro and Aston Villa’s Douglas Luiz in the summer.

Porro and Luiz have been two of the standout players in the Premier League this season.

Tottenham defender Porro joined Man City for £11m in 2019 but he joined Sporting Lisbon permanently in 2022 after failing to establish himself at the Etihad.

The Spain international joined Spurs on loan during the 2023 January transfer window before his move was made permanent in the summer.

Porro struggled towards the end of last season but Ange Postecoglou’s entertaining style of football has helped to get the best out of the right-back, who has flourished this term.

Luiz meanwhile has nine goal involvements in 20 Premier League matches this season as he is helping Aston Villa mount a surprising challenge for the Champions League places.

The Aston Villa standout has been linked with several Big Six clubs in recent months, while Porro is said to have alerted the attention of Man City.

Now a report from Football Insider claims Man City have an ‘astonishing £200m plan to re-sign two of their former players’ as they have ‘strong interest’ in Porro, while they are ‘keeping close tabs’ on Luiz. The report adds.

‘Porro and Luiz were sold by the Citizens in 2022 and 2019 respectively but are now on the radar for what would be astonishing and huge-priced returns to the Etihad. ‘Both Porro and Luiz are valued at around the £100m mark by their respective clubs.’

FEATURE: Cole Palmer heads five Manchester City rejects for which we are thankful

A report from Football Insider earlier this week claimed Villa ‘will accept’ Luiz’s departure in the summer if they receive a £100m bid.

As for Porro, Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou recently lauded the defender who has been “super” as an inverted full-back this season.

“Pedro has been super. He didn’t start the first game but right from pre-season, he’s really adapted,” Postecoglou told reporters.

“Obviously, with our full-backs, we’re asking for a different type of role from what they’re used to but I think he and Destiny have adapted really well to it.

“They’re trying to learn, they’re trying to understand it. I think it suits him in many respects because he’s such a good footballer. Technically he’s a very good footballer and he’s also a great athlete. You could see it today.

“We needed both he and Destiny to be at it today, along with Micky because when you see the speed they have up front with the transition we were going to need our guys to be really on it defensively.”