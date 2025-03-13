Tottenham vs AZ Alkmaar prediction, expected line-ups, how to watch and stats

This page contains affiliate links and we may earn a commission from any products or services you buy.

This is a massive game for Tottenham and under-fire manager Ange Postecoglou.

If they fail to overturn the 1-0 deficit to Dutch side AZ Alkmaar in the Europa League round of 16, then the season is over for Tottenham and Big Ange could be in the dole queue before the weekend.

Granted Tottenham have improved in recent weeks, collecting 10 points from their last five matches in the Premier League. But their fans are hardly dancing in the streets to that upturn.

Bottom line is Tottenham are 13th in the table, out of both domestic trophies and won’t qualify for Europe next season via the Premier League qualification route…unless they can grab some silverware in the Europa League.

Big Ange will boringly point to all the injuries that Tottenham have suffered over the season, but this is not the first or last time a Premier League team will have an injury crisis.

With several key players returning, it certainly shouldn’t be an excuse if they fail to sweep aside an AZ Alkmaar side who have lost all nine of their previous European trips to England. They are simply awful on their travels across the channel.

AZ were not much better away from home in the group stages, picking up just a point from their four away group games, and that included a 1-0 defeat to Tottenham back in October.

But this is Tottenham, and as the rest of the season will attest, who knows what they serve up on the most important night of the season.

A comfortable morale-boosting win should be the obvious result, but the Dutch side certainly have the chops to upset the apple cart.

AZ have won seven of their nine matches across all competitions, have reached the final of the KNVB Cup and have a squeak of a chance of booking themselves a place in the Champions League next season through the Eredivisie.

So with several big names reportedly lining up to take the reins at Tottenham in the summer, can Postecoglou save his own skin on Thursday night?

Tottenham team news

Kevin Danso will miss the game with a hamstring injury and Micky van de Ven and Cristian Romero are likely to be the centre-back pairing, for the first time since early December.

Rodrigo Bentancur is suspended for the match and is likely to be replaced by Lucas Bergvall who scored that unlucky own goal in the first leg.

After missing the last four games Ben Davies is back in contention for the match.

Dejan Kulusevski and Richarlison are still out, while Radu Dragusin is out for the season.

Tottenham expected line-up:

Tottenham expected line-up: Vicario – Porro, Romero, Danso, Udogie – Bergvall, Bissouma, Sarr – Johnson, Solanke, Son

AZ Alkmaar team news

Former Tottenham striker Troy Parrott is expected to lead the line against his old club. The Irish striker has 17 goals across all competitions this season.

Mayckel Lahdo, Denso Kasius are expected to miss out and will join Sven Mijnans, Ruben van Bommel, Jayden Addai and Mexx Meerdink on the sidelines.

Ibrahim Sadiq should come in for Lahdo.

AZ Alkmaar expected line-up:

Owusu-Oduro; Maikuma, Goes, Penetra, Moller Wolfe – Clasie, Buurmeester, Koopmeiners – Poku, Parrott, Sadiq

Tottenham vs AZ Alkmaar: How to watch and listen

Tottenham’s round of 16 Europa League clash with AZ Alkmaar will be shown on TNT Sports 3, and the Discovery+ website and app.

Tottenham vs AZ Alkmaar stats:

Tottenham have won eight of their last nine Europa League home games.

Tottenham have scored in last 29 Europa League home matches.

AZ have lost their last nine UEFA competition away matches against English clubs.

AZ have lost only one of their last nine matches in all competitions.

AZ haven’t won in five away Europa League matches this season, losing three.

AZ have conceded ten goals in their last three away Europa League games

Ange Postecoglou (Tottenham) quotes

On the pressure of the tie:

“No, no extra pressure. We were obviously disappointed with our performance in the first leg. The important thing is we didn’t make the tie impossible for us to get back into, it’s still very tight.

“They’ve got the goal advantage but playing at home, if we can play with the intensity and tempo that we did in the weekend (2-2 comeback draw with Bournemouth) then I think we will have an opportunity to progress.

“Should we progress we will have another big challenge in the next round. The focus is to put in a strong performance tomorrow night.”

On winning trophies in his second season:

“I wasn’t making anything up, I answered a question. People have used it for their own purposes suggesting I was making a bold claim.

“If that doesn’t happen, then I can’t say that any more next year, can I?”

On Tottenham’s leadership group:

“You want your experienced players to perform in these kinds of games for sure. We relied a lot on our younger players who have progressed really well.

“The likes of Romero, Vicario, (James) Maddison and Sonny (Son Heung-min) out there — they are our four leaders. Having all four out there will be beneficial.”

Maarten Martens (AZ Alkmaar)

“We know their style of play, we have had the pleasure of experiencing it twice already. They have resilience. They will show that again against us.”

Tottenham vs AZ Alkmaar referee stats:

Portuguese ref Joao Pinheiro is the man in the middle and he’s back to slumming it in the Europa League after spending most of the season higher up the pole in the Champions League.

This is his second Europa League game of the season; the first was AZ’s impressive 4-1 win over Galatasaray.

He’s dished out 66 yellow cards this season across all competitions, which is 5.08 a game.

Pinheiro has been in charge of two Aston Villa games this season, and only issued one card, which is very low considering eight-card Morgan Rogers is in the side.

Tiago Martins is the VAR.

Tottenham vs AZ Alkmaar prediction:

Tottenham have been a laughing stock for most of the season and this match could put the cherry on the top.

But save your titters, with the crowd behind them this is where Tottenham finally find the gear they’ve been struggling for all campaign and storm to an impressive victory…well sort of.

They’ll take the tie by the scruff of the neck in the first half, overturn the deficit and go ahead.

But in the second half they’ll have a panic attack and let AZ Alkmaar back into the game and be clinging on at the end, so both teams to score looks like a safe shout.

It’ll be enough to book Tottenham a place in the quarter-finals but most fans will have chewed off all their nails, and possibly their fingers down to the stumps by the end.