Tottenham vs Nottingham Forest prediction, expected line-ups, how to watch and stats

Nottingham Forest will be looking to take a big step towards Champions League football when they travel to the capital for an Easter Monday date with Tottenham.

With a lacklustre title race and a non-existent relegation battle, it’s fair to say that this Premier League season has been flatter than a bad X Factor audition.

But despite the glaring lack of action at both ends of the table, this has been a truly extraordinary campaign for a handful of clubs… for both positive and negative reasons.

Look at Tottenham, for instance. We all knew Spurs wouldn’t get close to challenging for the title, but did anyone really expect to see them crash and burn like they have? Same goes for Manchester United.

On the other hand, you have clubs like Aston Villa and Newcastle who have stepped up and are challenging for a top five finish. Incredibly, Nottingham Forest are also one of those clubs.

Nuno Espirito Santo has transformed Forest from relegation survivors into Champions League challengers, and the Portuguese manager now has six games to turn their dreams of the European elite into reality.

That, of course, is a lot easier said than done. Forest are currently on a two-match losing run for the first time since February and also have the small matter of an upcoming FA Cup semi-final on their minds.

Defeats to Villa and Everton have seen them drop to sixth spot in the Premier League table, though a win over Spurs on Monday would take them back up to third.

Forest have already toppled Ange Postecoglou’s men at the City Ground earlier this season and are now looking for their first season double over Spurs since the 1996/97 season.

Tottenham have won just one of their last six Premier League games and have seemingly given up on their domestic campaign.

Instead, Spurs are putting all their Easter eggs into the Europa League basket as they not only look to end their 16-year wait for a trophy but also seal Champions League qualification for next season.

Before Tottenham can turn their attention to Bodo/Glimt and their big European semi-final, they will be looking to avoid a second defeat at the hands of Forest. Here, we take a closer look at Monday’s encounter.





Tottenham vs Nottingham Forest prediction

Considering Tottenham’s priorities are not on the Premier League at the moment, we’re putting all our chips on a Forest win.

Spurs have been truly woeful on the domestic scene this season having lost 17 Premier League games. That is the joint-most defeats in the league outside of the bottom three.

Forest might not be riding the crest of a wave either, but considering they have Champions League football to fight for, you’d like to think their motivation levels will be off the charts.

As well as backing Forest, we also like the look of both teams to score. For all of Tottenham’s woes, not many clubs have come to their ground and come away with a clean sheet.

Tottenham team news

Tottenham fans held their breath as James Maddison was taken off in the Europa League quarter-final against Eintracht Frankfurt. Postecoglou later revealed that Maddison hadn’t suffered serious damage, though we don’t expect the player to feature on Monday.

Speaking of missing out, Son Heung-min will remain on the sidelines with a foot injury and will be joined by Radu Dragusin who is a long-term absentee.

Tottenham expected line-up

Nottingham Forest team news

Nottingham Forest have question marks over Ola Aina and Taiwo Awoniyi who are struggling with injuries. Both men are expected to face late fitness tests.

Santo is unlikely to make many changes from their defeat at Everton, though expect Anthony Elanga to return in place of Jota Silva.

Nottingham Forest expected line-up

Tottenham vs Nottingham Forest How to watch and listen

Tottenham v Nottingham Forest will be shown live on Sky Sports UHD, Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League at 20:00 on Monday, April 21. There will be full match commentary on talkSPORT.





Tottenham vs Nottingham Forest stats

– Tottenham have won each of their last three home league games against Nottingham Forest

– Forest’s 1-0 win over Spurs in December ended their six-game losing streak against them in the Premier League

– Forest last did the double of Tottenham in the 1996/97 season

– Tottenham have lost their last two Premier League games placed on Easter Monday

– Forest have lost just two of their last 35 league games played on Easter Monday, with last such defeat coming in 1966 against Chelsea