Tottenham told one starlet ‘will be better’ than Romero as Carragher reckons one signing will be a ‘hit’

Former Tottenham Hotspur boss Martin Jol reckons one Spurs player who is currently out on loan will be better than Cristian Romero.

Spurs have started the season well with Thomas Frank’s side currently fourth in the Premier League table after their somewhat fortunate draw against Wolves at the weekend.

Only Arsenal and Crystal Palace have a better defensive record in the Premier League than Tottenham so far this season with Romero being one of their standout performers.

Captain Romero was heavily linked with a move to La Liga side Atletico Madrid over the summer but Jol reckons Luka Vuskovic – who they bought from Hajduk Split and immediately sent on loan to Hamburg – “will be better” than Romero eventually.

Jol told football.london: “Romero could go anywhere but you feel like if he plays for a while at his top level, he will get injured.

“Romero is a good, decent defender, but I will tell you one thing, the guy they sent to Hamburg now – Luka Vuskovic – will be better.”

One Tottenham player who caught the eye of Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher, even before he signed for Spurs, is Netherlands international Xavi Simons.

Carragher told Sky Sports: “Xavi Simons. I watched Xavi Simons play against my son in the summer for Holland, and I was in a seat really close to the pitch, and you really get a good feel for a player.

“He’s got great quality, real good ability, listen, I’m going to say hit. He’s going to Spurs, could be the end for Maddison.”

However, Carragher’s fellow pundit Roy Keane is less keen on Simons’ Tottenham team-mate Mohammed Kudus but hopes he surprises him.

Keane told Sky Sports: “I wasn’t sure at the start of the season, but he’s had a half-decent start. Not convinced, I have to say, but it would be nice if he surprised me.

“The game is about proving people wrong and if I’m not sure about him, he’s got a nice platform now at Spurs. But at his previous clubs, I’m unconvinced.”

When asked what he thinks of his team’s creativity in the last few weeks, Frank replied ahead of their match against Bodo/Glimt in the Champions League: “I think in terms of the creativity or maybe creating more chances, dominating a bit more, I think the Brighton game was a very good game.

“I think the first half against Wolves was good, we didn’t score, but I think all the right signs were there, so I think it’s a step forward. As I said before, I think it’s natural. Last year, most of the game, it was Kulusevski, Maddison, Sonny and Dom who played more or less the front four.

“Now we have more or less a new front four and they are doing very well. One of them sitting next to me is doing very well, having a very good start to the season. I think they’re gelling more and more together and we try to give them the best patterns and principles.”