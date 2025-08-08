Tottenham keen on Chelsea forward after another big exit as ‘likely’ route revealed

Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Tottenham are keen on signing a Chelsea forward who’s surplus to requirements, if another big exit comes to fruition.

Spurs have followed their Europa League victory and 17th-placed Premier League finish last season by signing some attacking reinforcements. They have landed loanee Mathys Tel permanently, while also bringing in West Ham winger Mohammed Kudus.

However, they have since lost legend Son Heung-min, as he decided to up sticks to America after finally getting his hands on some silverware with Tottenham.

As such, links to more attackers are coming about, with transfer insider Romano revealing an interesting link to Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson, who is on the radar of Newcastle.

Romano said: “On Nico Jackson, let me say that there is strong interest from Newcastle.

“Newcastle consider Jackson as one of the options, not the only one, be attentive, but one of the options they have for the striker position.

“Then there is also interest from Tottenham. If Richarlison leaves, Jackson is a target for Tottenham.

“Then it’s also important to say that other clubs called from Italy, from Germany, Bayern, but at the moment, Premier League looks like the most likely destination for Nicolas Jackson.”

Richarlison has been heavily linked with an exit from Tottenham for months, with some suggestions that he’ll be pushed out, and some that he’ll quit.

But Spurs will still want a decent sum for him given he cost them £60million in 2022, and he’s under contract until 2027, and there might not be many sides around who would pay for him.

If that does happen, though, and Tottenham do want to sign Jackson, he will be available.

Indeed, Romano has been suggesting on X that Chelsea are going to let the striker go after the signings of Liam Delap and Joao Pedro this summer, stating the Senegal forward ‘will be one of the next big players to move’.

He stated there has been a clear plan since July that Jackson and Chelsea ‘are set to part ways’. He has since posted simply saying: Nicolas Jackson and Chelsea, it’s over’.

Spurs may have a fight with Newcastle for the striker. It’s been suggested that Jackson is open to a move to St James’ Park.

However, as is Yoane Wissa, and recent reports have suggested that the Magpies are getting closer to a deal for him, which would leave Jackson potentially available to Tottenham.

