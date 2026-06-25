Tottenham want Rashford for astonishing reason as De Zerbi leads push for Man Utd star

A report has explained one of the key reasons why Roberto De Zerbi is ‘pushing’ Tottenham to sign Marcus Rashford this summer and the Spurs boss evidently has a very high opinion of the England international indeed.

Spurs narrowly avoided relegation on the final day of the Premier League season with a 1-0 win over Everton preserving their status in the English top flight.

The club chiefs are looking to get their transfer business done early this summer and have a number of ambitious targets in mind to drive them up the division after two consecutive 17th-placed finishes.

Andy Robertson and Marcos Senesi have already signed on free transfers from Liverpool and Bournemouth respectively, while Tottenham have paid around £52m for Brighton centre-back Jan Paul van Hecke.

Tottenham are bidding for a potential fourth signing in the form of Newcastle United midfielder Sandro Tonali and are also battling Manchester United for West Ham’s Mateus Fernandes, while they are also keen to wrap up a deal for Man City winger Savinho.

Earlier this week, The i Paper claimed Rashford is ‘the next target’ on Tottenham’s summer wishlist.

Tottenham ‘would not be willing to match the £40m release clause Manchester United and Rashford have agreed upon’ but they are looking into the possibility of signing the England international at a ‘lower price’.

It is understood that ‘moving to another Premier League club is currently not on his radar’ with moves to Barcelona, Bayern Munich or even a return to Man Utd currently more appealing.

But Tottenham could still have a chance with Man Utd’s ‘position on the player, who they would prefer to move on to save on his astronomical wages, will force Rashford to reconsider his stance’.

The report adds: ‘Spurs boss Roberto De Zerbi is understood to be a huge fan and will push the club’s hierarchy to agree some form of deal.

‘Rashford will certainly have to take a substantial pay cut to secure his next move, something he is more than willing to do for the right step at a crucial juncture in his career.’

Solving two headaches

And now the same publication claims that Tottenham and De Zerbi have designs on Rashford as he can solve two problems.

‘Marcus Rashford is a player on their list,’ the report states. ‘Particularly as he’s seen as a player who can solve the headaches on the left and at No.9 all at once.’

Rashford impressed with 14 goals and 14 assists in all competitions for Barcelona last season, playing largely from the left, sometimes down the middle, but never in two positions at the same time.