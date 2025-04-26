According to reports, Tottenham Hotspur have turned their attention to one of their former managers with Ange Postecoglou set to leave the club this summer.

Spurs have endured a disastrous campaign in 2024/25 as they have spent most of the season in the bottom half of the Premier League table.

Postecoglou was praised for making a positive impact during his debut season as Tottenham narrowly missed out on Champions League qualification, but results and performances have fallen off a cliff this term.

Injuries have impacted Spurs more than most, but they have been far from good enough as they have failed in the Premier League, FA Cup and Carabao Cup.

Tottenham’s run in the Europa League has been a saving grace and they face Bodo-Glimt in the first leg of their semi-final next Thursday.

It has been suggested that the Australian head coach could save his job by winning the Europa League, but a recent report revealed Spurs will look to appoint a new manager even if they end their trophy drought this season.

Spurs are already linked with several potential replacements and a report from Spanish outlet Fichajes claims they ‘want’ to re-hire Jose Mourinho.

This is likely utter bullsh*t because Mourinho did not exit Spurs on good terms, as he left a couple of days before the 2021 Carabao Cup final against Manchester City.

Since departing Spurs, Mourinho has had spells at AS Roma and Fenerbahce. His stint with the Turkish giants has been mixed and he’s been heavily linked with a potential return to the Premier League of late.

The report claims Spurs are ‘considering’ Mourinho with two ‘key factors’ in his favour, with Chelsea legend and current Coventry City boss Frank Lampard supposedly another option.

‘His experience and ability to handle pressure situations would be key factors in this new environment, where a strong-willed player with a proven track record in Europe is sought. ‘Although no decisions have been made, the return of the Portuguese coach is beginning to take shape as a real possibility. Frank Lampard is also on the list.’

Chelsea legend Joe Cole has backed Mourinho to inspire a “real bounce” from his next club if he returns to the Premier League.

“Genuinely, I think he’s a genius,” Cole said.

“I really do hope we see him in the Premier League again. He still’s got it and I would love to have him back on these shows. He loves England. He loves London.

“Whichever club he comes in, will get a real bounce. I think Jose will stay for the next five, 10 years. But three-four years, you are going to win something, he’s your man.”