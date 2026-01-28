Tottenham are looking to destroy Real Madrid’s plan to sign Osasuna’s Victor Munoz by triggering the winger’s release clause, according to reports.

The north London club are having a difficult time in the Premier League this season with Thomas Frank’s side currently 14th in the table.

Tottenham have only won seven of their 23 Premier League matches this season with just two wins in their last ten matches in all competitions under Frank.

The Spurs boss is coming under increasing pressure to get it right on the pitch and he will be hoping Tottenham can do some January business to help him out.

There have been rumours that Spurs are ready to add another midfielder to their squad, despite already bringing in Conor Gallagher, while wingers and strikers have also been linked.

Crystal Palace striker Jean-Philippe Mateta has been one option discussed and now Spanish website Fichajes insists that Tottenham want to ‘ruin Real Madrid’s plan by stealing a signing that is causing a sensation in La Liga.’

READ: Big Midweek: PSG v Newcastle, Man City, Liam Rosenior, Cristian Romero

Munoz was signed by Spanish side Osasuna for €5m in the summer transfer window from Real Madrid with the Barcelona-born star impressing in his first six months at the La Liga minnows.

The 22-year-old has played all over the frontline for Osasuna, scoring three goals and providing one assist in 21 matches and now ‘several teams are closely monitoring his progress’.

Premier League outfit Tottenham ‘appear to be the frontrunners in the race to sign’ Munoz and Spurs are ‘prepared to pay’ his €40m (£35m) release clause ‘to secure his signing as soon as possible, thus avoiding a bidding war that could inflate the young striker’s price.’

It is ‘a move that could disrupt Real Madrid’s plans’ with Los Blancos hoping to trigger their €8m buy-back clause and then sell to the highest bidder.

MORE SPURS COVERAGE ON F365…

* Romano, Ornstein confirm Spurs, Liverpool transfer is ‘not off’ as £10m deal to ‘trigger domino effect’

* Frank sack? Tottenham ‘clear boundary’ to ‘force’ axe decision as club legend ‘unlikely’ to return

* It’s time for Slot and Frank to go, Liverpool ‘have no identity’ and Spurs are meant to be ‘happy with 15th’

But ‘Tottenham’s interest and their willingness to pay the release clause directly could jeopardise this plan’ and Real Madrid could have to settle for a percentage of the sale instead.

Ultimately, it ‘will depend on their decision to exercise it quickly’ in order to stop Tottenham and other clubs getting ahead of Real Madrid’s plans.

The report adds: ‘With the €40 million release clause in mind, Víctor Muñoz’s future seems to hinge on his own performance and the decisions of interested clubs. Tottenham, having shown early interest and a willingness to pay the clause, could move ahead of the other contenders, leaving Real Madrid with a difficult decision to make.’

READ NEXT: Mood rankings: Misery loves company with Leeds one of only four clubs declared ‘happy’