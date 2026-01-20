Tottenham want to sell ‘broken-down car’ as Roma send two ‘offers’ for unhappy Spurs pair

Mathys Tel has been linked with a move away from Tottenham.

Tottenham have received offers from Roma for both Radu Dragusin and Mathys Tel, while Spurs are also looking to ship out Alejo Veliz, according to reports.

The north London club are having a difficult time in the Premier League this season with Thomas Frank’s side currently 14th in the table.

Tottenham have only won seven of their 22 Premier League matches this season with just one win in their last eight matches in all competitions under Frank.

The Spurs boss is coming under increasing pressure to get it right on the pitch and he will be hoping Tottenham can do some January business to help him out.

A number of players could be moving on in the winter with Frank upsetting Tel, who only joined permanently in the summer from Bayern Munich, after leaving him out of their Champions League list ahead of their clash against Borussia Dortmund.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano wrote on X: “Tottenham manager Thomas Frank excludes again Mathys Tel from Champions League squad list.

“Frank makes space for Dominic Solanke and the only way was to remove Tel. The French striker and his camp, not happy at all with the decision.”

And now Gazzetta dello Sport (via Football Italia) claim that Serie A side Roma are ‘in talks’ to sign Tel and Dragusin from Tottenham in January.

Roma’s interest in Dragusin has been known for a while but the Italian giants ‘have also sent an offer’ for Tel after the latest news.

Both deals are understood to be loan as the two ‘players are unhappy at Tottenham and seek more playing time in the second part of the campaign’.

The report adds: ‘Dragusin has already given the green light to join Roma on loan this month, but Spurs want the Giallorossi to include an obligation to buy in the deal.’

Another player who is causing Tottenham a headache is Alejo Veliz, who is currently on loan at Rosario Central in Argentina, with Argentine outlet Cadena 3 insisting that Spurs are seriously thinking about paying a compensation fee to end the loan.

Spurs could then sell Veliz to Brazilian side Bahia with Tottenham seeing Veliz as a ‘problem’ with the Premier League side willing to pay a fee to ‘fix the broken-down car’.

Cadena 3 adds: ‘Sources close to the player describe the scenario bluntly: for Spurs , Véliz is “a problem,” and they would be willing to pay a hefty sum to “fix the broken-down car.”‘