Tottenham want to sign Leeds star in stunning free transfer to replace De Zerbi starter

Tottenham are looking to sign Leeds United goalkeeper Karl Darlow on a free transfer at the end of the season, according to reports.

Spurs have been in awful form this season with the north Londoners failing to win a Premier League match since the turn of the year, leaving them in serious relegation trouble.

West Ham’s comprehensive 4-0 win over Wolves, couple with Tottenham‘s 1-0 defeat at Sunderland last weekend saw Spurs drop into the relegation zone and cut adrift.

Tottenham are now two points from safety with just six matches remaining, to leave many neutral fans salivating at the prospect of Spurs playing in the Championship next season.

Spurs goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario is one player who has come in for plenty of criticism this season, while back-up stopper, Antonin Kinsky, clearly needs some more experience before being considered Tottenham’s number one going forward.

And now the Daily Telegraph have claimed that Tottenham are ‘tracking’ Leeds goalkeeper Darlow as they look to improve that department in the summer.

READ: Big Weekend: Manchester City v Arsenal, Enzo Fernandez, Roberto De Zerbi, Everton

As well as Liverpool’s Andy Robertson and Bournemouth’s Marcos Senesi, Darlow is one of the players that Tottenham are attempting to bring in on a free transfer.

The Telegraph wrote: ‘The club could revive a move for Liverpool left-back Andrew Robertson, who they tried to sign in January, and are believed to be tracking Leeds United goalkeeper Karl Darlow.

‘Like Senesi and Robertson, 35-year-old Darlow is out of contract this summer and Spurs are preparing to sign at least one new goalkeeper.’

Tottenham insider John Wenham thinks Manchester City’s James Trafford or Crystal Palace’s Dean Henderson would be worth a deal in the summer.

Speaking earlier this month, Wenham told Tottenham News: “On the goalkeeper situation, James Trafford has been linked heavily, and I think he’d be very good, and he would come because he wants to be a number one.

MORE TOTTENHAM COVERAGE ON F365…

* Tottenham: Ornstein reveals second summer signing ‘advanced’ as exits of three stars ‘inevitable’

* Toby Alderweireld slams Tottenham players as ‘not delivering’ Romero, Van de Ven singled out

* Liverpool begin spectacular double Tottenham raid as four deals take shape – report

“He would be promised that at Tottenham, he would play all 38 league games next season without any injuries, but the other one I think is also worth a shout is Dean Henderson at Palace. I could see Spurs also looking at him.

“I do think they will have an English goalkeeper next season, and I think it will be one of those two that Tottenham do go for, it would be a monumental improvement on what we’ve got now, which is a situation where I expect both Vicario and Kinsky to leave in the summer.”

On Italy internationals Vicario and Destiny Udogie, Wenham added: “It’s interesting, the two Italian players in the squad, being an Italian in De Zerbi, are still two that I think should be moved on this summer.

“Vicario, just for all manner of reasons, and Udogie, he’s a very good player, but he cannot stay fit; he’s just too unreliable.”