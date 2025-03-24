Tottenham want to prise attacker from Chelsea as rival transfer has good chance of success

Tottenham reportedly want to sign Noni Madueke from Chelsea, and the club are becoming ‘frustrated’ with him and will therefore allow him to move on.

Madueke has shown promise in just over two years at Stamford Bridge. In the Premier League, he has never had a better return in front of goal than he has this season.

He has seven goals – the third most in the Chelsea side – and three assists. Madueke scored a hat-trick in his first game of the season, but has twice had runs of six games without a goal this campaign.

As a result, TBRFootball states the Blues are getting ‘frustrated’ with him. And with that being said, it’s believed he’s one of a few Chelsea players who will be allowed to leave in the summer.

Tottenham could be on hand to take advantage of that position, as the London rivals are reportedly interested in him as they assess their wide options.

They have appreciated him since before he moved to Chelsea, so the signing would be a long time coming if it’s one they are able to make.

That said, they do have competition in their way. Newcastle’s interest reportedly remains after they made an attempt to sign Madueke previously, while Aston Villa are also in the race.

It’s not clear what price Chelsea would accept for Madueke, but with a few Premier League rivals on the offensive for him, his value could be driven up.

Madueke is only two goals behind Spurs’ top scorers Brennan Johnson and James Maddison in the Premier League this season, while he is on the same amount as Son Heung-Min, Dejan Kulusevski and Dominic Solanke.

As such, while he might not be a massive upgrade on the players already available to Ange Postecoglou at Tottenham, he would certainly be a useful member of the attacking group if they could get him.

But doing so will depend on if they can beat Newcastle, Villa and any other interested sides to the transfer.

