Tottenham have reportedly sent scouts to watch a trio of stars from the same Ligue 1 side, and one of them outperformed every other player on the pitch.

Spurs had a good summer in terms of recruitment. After finishing 17th in the Premier League last season, they have signed eight players, some of which have immediately bedded into the side.

Mohammed Kudus and Joao Palhinha have played regularly, while Xavi Simons made his first start at the weekend, alongside Mathys Tel.

Tottenham are third in the Premier League, but they already have their sights set on some new signings.

According to TBRFootball, they sent scouts to watch Monaco’s last game – a 2-1 win over Auxerre – in order to watch Maghnes Akliouche, Vanderson and Lamine Camara.

It’s believed Akliouche could be back on the radar after Tottenham wanted both him and Vanderson over the summer – the right-back position which the latter of that pair plays in is now of importance to recruit in, too.

Spurs will be happy with what they saw from both men, particularly Vanderson.

According to Fotmob, he was the best player on the field from either side, returning an 8.2 rating as he assisted one goal and had 12 defensive contributions.

Akliouche’s rating of 7.6 was not far behind, as he got on the front foot often, landing the second-highest expected assists score of any player on his side – even higher than Vanderson’s 0.28, who actually assisted one goal.

Camara was given just 12 minutes, and had a 6.7 rating. He is already acquainted with Tottenham star Pape Matar Sarr from the Senegalese national team.

Akliouche is able to play either as a winger or an attacking midfielder, and in four games this season he already has two goals and an assist.

Transfer insider David Ornstein recently revealed a feeling within those in the know in football that he can go very far in the game.

“If they pursued a deal for somebody like [Akliouche], I speak to a lot of people in football who think he’s going to be one of the best attacking midfielders around and has outrageous potential,” he said.

