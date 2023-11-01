Tottenham weigh up €50m bid for Inter star as blockbuster transfer hinges on two conditions

Tottenham are said to be interested in a star from Inter Milan, although a potential deal with reportedly hinge on two separate conditions.

Ange Postecoglou has made a superb start to life at Spurs as his side currently sit top of the Premier League and boast an unbeaten record after 10 games.

Given that Tottenham could well be in a title race this season, Postecoglou will be keen to add to his options in January in order to maintain their excellent form.

Spurs had a successful summer transfer window and despite the loss of Harry Kane, they managed to strengthen their squad across the board.

New additions such as Guglielmo Vicario, James Maddison and Micky van de Ven have hit the ground running and Tottenham have seemingly identified their next target.

According to InterLive, Postecoglou likes the look of Hakan Calhanoglu and the Turkish midfielder is seen as the perfect option to complete their midfield.

The report claims that a bid of around €50m will be enough to secure his services, although the deal with Inter could hinge on two caveats.

Calhanoglu is seemingly only up for the move if Tottenham quality for the Champions League which they currently look like doing.

From Tottenham’s perspective, it is also understood that they must move Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg on before making a move for Calhanoglu.

Hojbjerg hasn’t featured much under Postecoglou so far and he was heavily linked with a move away from Tottenham in the summer. The likes of Atletico Madrid, Man Utd and Fulham were interested, but a deal didn’t materialise in the end.

Calhanoglu certainly looks like he would be an upgrade on Hojbjerg as the 29-year-old would be able to add a greater goal threat from midfield.

In Serie A last season, Calhanoglu chipped in with nine goal contributions and he has been a consistent performer in Italy for quite some time.

While he is under contract with Inter until the summer of 2027, reports have claimed that a bid of around €50m (£43m) would be enough to land his signature.

Tottenham currently look like an exciting project under Postecoglou and their attractive style of play will surely be a pull to creative players like Calhanoglu.

