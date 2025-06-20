Tottenham well placed to land Prem star who Frank wanted ‘as soon as’ he landed at Spurs

Thomas Frank asked for Bryan Mbeumo as soon as he joined Tottenham

Tottenham seem to be moving into a good position to land a man who Fabrizio Romano has revealed Thomas Frank discussed “as soon as he signed his contract” at the club.

Spurs will aim to have a better season in the Premier League under Frank than their last one under Ange Postecoglou. The Australian boss ended a 17-year trophy drought by winning the Europa League, while Tottenham slumped to 17th in the league.

He was sacked after the season, with former Brentford boss Frank taking his place.

According to transfer insider Romano, Frank had big ideas about how he was going to improve the Spurs squad as soon as he landed at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

“For sure, there is appreciation from Thomas Frank. And so it’s quite obvious to discuss a target like [Bryan] Mbeumo for Tottenham, because he’s one of the names they discussed internally as soon as he signed his contract as new Tottenham manager,” Romano told GIVEMESPORT.

“It’s obvious in football to see these kinds of situations.”

It is not surprising that Frank would have made attempts to reunite with Mbeumo as soon as he landed at Tottenham.

Only Christian Norgaard (262 games) has played for Frank more often than Mbeumo has (242). The winger has 70 goals and 51 assists to his name while playing for Frank, including his first 20-goal Premier League season last term.

It seems Tottenham might be well placed to land him, too. It was reported not long ago that the winger wanted to move to Manchester United, with the Red Devils opening talks.

But Frank then took the Spurs job, and it was revealed that Mbeumo was intrigued about the prospect of reuniting with his former manager.

It has still been suggested that he might lean towards United, but insider Duncan Castles has stated there’s a “good chance” that the Brentford man picks “Spurs ahead of Manchester United.”

The reasons he gave for such were that he’d be able to stay in London and continue playing under Frank, who he has had a lot of personal success under.

Brentford are believed to be holding out for a fee in the region of £70million, and attempts from United to land him have so far brought no success.

There is a chance that Tottenham find it easier to try to sign the Cameroon international, and it seems personal terms might not be an issue.

