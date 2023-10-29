Wenger ‘feels deeply’ about Tottenham title chances as he rates two signings

Arsene Wenger thinks Tottenham “will be one of the contenders” for the Premier League title this season after they beat Crystal Palace 2-1 on Friday night.

A Joel Ward own goal and a Son Heung-min strike gave Spurs all three points at Selhurst Park on Friday with Tottenham still two points ahead of second-placed Arsenal in the Premier League table.

Tottenham finished eighth in the Premier League last term and lost star striker Harry Kane – who scored 32 goals in all competitions in 2022/23 – but Ange Postecoglou’s attacking brand of football is bringing them success this term.

The additions of James Maddison and Micky van de Ven have been particularly revolutionary and legendary former Arsenal boss Wenger predicts that Tottenham will be a challenger come the end of the season.

Wenger said on beIN Sports: “If I said after 10 games [they’d be] top of the league… You ask me, not a tricky question because I like always to say what I feel deeply, and I believe Tottenham will be one of the contenders for the league.

“They bought Maddison, who is a great player and who is that link from low midfield to high midfield, and added some technical creativity to the team.

“They bought Van de Ven who I find exceptional. I find him absolutely exceptional.

“They had weaknesses there [at the back] and last year [Hugo] Lloris didn’t have the best of seasons as well.

“And overall, the movement from Son into the middle, looks very good.”

When asked if he thought Tottenham were genuine title contenders or just a solid shout for the top four, Wenger added: “For the Premier League.

“I would say Arsenal, Liverpool, Tottenham and City of course will always come back. They look like the four who will fight at the moment for the Premier League.”

Guglielmo Vicario has been another brilliant bit of business for Tottenham over the summer and Son praised his team-mate for a string of saves during their win over Palace.

“Before we score without Vic’s saves we are going behind and when you go behind in this stadium, you know what is going to happen. I think big credit to Vic for making unbelievable saves,” Son told SpursPlay.

“I am enjoying every single moment (with Vicario) because he made a good save, is playing out well and it is fantastic to have him behind the goal.

“Obviously any game we are going to face chances and shots on target, but when you have Vic behind us you are just very comfortable he is going to make unbelievable saves, which he did.

“Big, big credit to Vic today and also the way he play with the feet is fantastic. It brings so much to the team and I am very, very happy to have him in the team.”