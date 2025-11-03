What Tottenham star really said to Frank as Spurs boss is told to axe ‘disgraceful’ pair

A lip reader has revealed that Tottenham star Djed Spence said to Spurs boss Thomas Frank as he walked off the pitch after losing to Chelsea.

The north London outfit were defeated 1-0 at home to the Blues with the visitors unlucky not to beat Tottenham by a bigger margin in the end.

Spurs looked toothless throughout as they struggled to create any good chances but Chelsea remain below them in the Premier League table on goal difference.

One of the major talking points in the aftermath of the result was Frank being snubbed by Tottenham stars Spence and Micky van de Ven at the final whistle.

As they were making their way off the pitch both players seemed to refuse a handshake and a request from Frank to thank fans, as the Tottenham boss gave them an angry stare as they headed towards the tunnel.

When asked about the incident in the post-match press conference, Frank said: “All the players are of course frustrated. They would like to do well, they would like to win, they would like to perform well, so I understand that.

“I think it is about which is difficult to be consistent in good times and in bad times. That is why I went around to the fans as I did. It is more fun when we win, I can tell you that.”

And now the Daily Mail has been in touch with an expert lip reader, who has managed to work out what Spence said to Frank on his way off the pitch.

Lip reader Jeremy Freeman has claimed that Spence said to Frank as the Tottenham boss came towards him: “I ain’t doing it… go away.”

The Spurs right-back is also understood to have said “leave me…off” during the moments where he refused his manager’s advances for a handshake.

Former Manchester City defender Micah Richards branded Spence and Van de Ven a “disgrace” for “disrespecting the manager” after the full-time whistle.

Richards said on The Rest Is Football podcast: “Djed Spence and [Micky] Van de Ven… I listened to a bit of an interview with Thomas Frank, and he sort of played it down.

“Well, you would — it’s important. He is a guy to play it down, yes, agreed.

“But if they’re disrespecting the manager like that, it’s an absolute disgrace. And if they did, I wouldn’t even play him in the next game.

“I really wouldn’t, because Thomas Frank’s not the sort of person who causes confrontations. So that would just be a lack of respect. But yeah, it’s strange coming from Van de Ven especially.”