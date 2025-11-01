Whether Thomas Frank can reunite with a Brentford star has been revealed

Thomas Frank has learned whether he’ll be able to reunite with a Brentford star at Tottenham, with his former club’s stance on the move made clear.

Spurs have made a great start to the season. In the Premier League, after nine games, they find themselves third, with five wins and two draws.

New boss Frank has implemented his style well, and has both added players who can operate in it well, and got it across to the existing pool of players.

Recent reports suggested he wanted to bring a player to Tottenham who had success under him at Brentford. Indeed, Florian Plettenberg reported Spurs were closely monitoring Kevin Schade, who scored 14 goals and assisted five for Frank with the Bees.

So far this season under new management, Schade has two goals and one assist.

A fresh report has revealed the likelihood of Brentford letting him go.

TBRFootball states amid Tottenham’s interest in the German forward that the Bees have ‘made it clear that they will not sell Schade.’

Indeed, it’s suggested Brentford will make it tough for him to leave.

Insider Graeme Bailey said: “Schade is really looking the part now, and Brentford are aware of potential suitors taking an interest.

“However, I am told from Brentford sources that they will not entertain his exit come January, indeed the same goes for others in the squad too, including Igor Thiago and Nathan Collins.”

There is reported interest in all of the aforementioned names, with Spurs also said to be keen on Thiago, who Frank signed for the club last summer but essentially never got to see him play due to injuries.

Tottenham have also been linked with Collins – there’s a theme developing here – with Frank a big fan, while Liverpool and Manchester United have also been named as sides with interest in the centre-back in the past.

Our friends at TEAMtalk have reiterated that it will be hard for anybody to sign Collins.

Their insider Dean Jones has reported that Brentford will ‘not entertain any offers’ for Collins in January, with no negotiations over his exit set to take place, leaving Spurs to have to look elsewhere.

It’s part of Brentford’s efforts to steer themselves clear of the relegation fight to not lose any of their big names in January. They currently find themselves in the bottom half of the table and a key player leaving could have a big impact.

