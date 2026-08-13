According to reports, Tottenham Hotspur intend to pay £70m to sign Savinho from Manchester City as they ‘work on two deals’.

In this summer’s transfer window, Tottenham have already fixed their midfield with the signings of Sandro Tonali and Matheus Fernandes, while they have improved their defence with the additions of Jan Paul van Hecke, Marcos Senesi and Andy Robertson.

But Spurs are still short of options and quality in the final third, with reports suggesting they are looking to sign at least one new winger and/or striker in the coming weeks.

Man City’s Savinho and Liverpool’s Cody Gakpo are being heavily linked with Tottenham in this transfer window, while Folarin Balogun has been mooted as a potential new striker.

However, Fabrizio Romano has ruled out Balogun and another forward joining Tottenham, though they are “working on” signing Savinho and Gakpo.

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Romano said on his YouTube channel: “On the wings, Spurs are working on these two deals.

“No negotiations for Folarin Balogun. I know there have been many reports in the last 24 hours, but Tottenham are not working on a Balogun deal, at least as of today. What happens in the future, we will see.

“But the two top targets, wingers, remain: Cody Gakpo and Savinho. Alternative, Pedro Neto, who is very expensive.”

Tottenham ‘will’ pay £70m to sign Savinho

Savinho is more of a long-term Tottenham target than Gakpo, with the Man City target heavily linked with the north London side over the past year.

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In this window, Tottenham have stepped up their interest, while Savinho is reportedly keen on the move after dropping in the pecking order at Man City.

A deal is yet to progress to the final stages because Man City have not secured a replacement.

However, a report from ESPN Brazil claims Tottenham have decided that they ‘will’ spend £70m on Savinho.

The report claims:

‘According to ESPN, Tottenham Hotspur remains interested in signing Manchester City forward Savinho and is confident that it will be able to reach an agreement with the Brazilian in the coming days. ‘According to sources, negotiations between the parties are ongoing, and the trend is that Spurs will reach the figures demanded by the Citizens: something in the region of £70 million.’

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