Ex-Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Jamie O’Hara thinks Ange Postecoglou is on “thin ice” and will be sacked unless there’s one change in the next few weeks.

Postecoglou is under serious pressure as Spurs have been infuriatingly inconsistent at the start of this campaign. They have six wins, two draws and six defeats in their 14 Premier League matches.

It was hoped that Tottenham would kick on after last month’s 4-0 win at Man City, but they have followed up this statement result with a 1-1 draw against Fulham and deserved 1-0 loss at Bournemouth.

Spurs are currently 13th in the Premier League form table and six points adrift of the Champions League places.

Tottenham’s disappointing start to the season leaves Postecoglou as one of the favourites to be the next Premier League manager sacked.

O’Hara admits “this can’t continue” and Postecoglou will be sacked if “Spurs are 101th in the table after Christmas”.

“You know what? I don’t know how much more… Look, I like Ange, I like the football he plays, I do. But, there’s a big but coming, but this is getting old, this football, in terms of set-pieces and playing out from the back,” O’Hara said.

“Daniel Levy ain’t going to stand for this. I’m telling you now. If he thinks he can go all the way through the season and keep defending like this, keep having set-pieces like this, he will get sacked.

“Daniel Levy is all about Champions League football, Europa League minimum. If Spurs are 10th in the table after Christmas, they will sack Ange. I’m telling you, they will sack him. This can’t continue.

“I feel like he’s starting to run on thin ice. I need to see more. One from the players because the players again tonight let themselves down, but I need more from the manager.”

O’Hara has also admitted that he is “tired of being a Spurs fan” and sick of “talking about Tottenham”.

“I’m going to be honest, I’m getting tired of talking about Tottenham,” O’Hara added.

“I don’t know what to say. You know, at the end of the day, I come in here and I can talk about Spurs all day long and you clip stuff up and it does my head in.

“I’m tired of being a Spurs fan. It’s hard work. One minute you’re up, then you’re down, then you’re up, then you’re down.

“And you know what? It’s just, it’s painful. We are painful to watch because you know there’s a big performance in there because we’ve seen it.

“Aston Villa. Man City. You go away from home, then you get beat by Bournemouth.”