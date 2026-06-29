Tottenham are “willing to let go” of James Maddison if they receive the right offer, with Aston Villa waiting in the wings, reveals former scout Mick Brown.

Spurs are going hard for two quality midfielders this summer – Mateus Fernandes and Sandro Tonali. There is a confidence at the club that the pair – valued at £85million and £100million – will come through the door.

Should that happen, it’s been suggested Joao Palhinha won’t return to Tottenham – though they chose not to utilise their option to buy him anyway – and there could be ramifications for vice-captain Maddison, too.

Brown, who was formerly a scout at Spurs, has revealed the English midfielder could be cut adrift if a suitable offer arrives.

He told Football Insider: “It’s going to be interesting to see what happens with James Maddison now.

“From what I hear, Tottenham might be willing to let him go if the right offer arrives, especially if they can bring in some new players and push him down the pecking order.

“They’re not forcing him out or anything like that, but [Roberto] De Zerbi is making big changes to his squad, so if they can find a replacement they wouldn’t stand in his way.

“Aston Villa have been keeping an eye on his situation, and while it would be a gamble after his injury, they could bring him in and assess his level during pre-season.

“Their scouts have been having a look at him and they will know roughly where he’s at and whether the injury has had a major impact. If not, he could be a strong addition.

“It’s an area of the pitch where Villa want to improve, so if the opportunity arrives, it wouldn’t surprise me to see them make a move.”

READ: Tottenham confident they will close Tonali deal this week as Spurs reject huge bid for midfielder

Tottenham could use money coming in

What the right offer for Maddison would be is not clear, but any money coming in at Tottenham this summer would be ideal.

They have already splashed £52million on Jan Paul van Hecke and should the signings of Fernandes and Tonali reach the expected figures, £185million more will leave Spurs’ account.

While Cristian Romero is expected to leave this summer, there is speculation over the exit of Richarlison, and a £45million price tag is reported to have been set for Lucas Bergvall, all of those exits happening together will not make up for the money that could be spent.

What Villa would be able to spend on Maddison is also unclear, as there are regular suggestions that they need to sell to buy and therefore might not be able to splash big cash.

READ MORE: Tottenham insider adamant ‘club legend’ is done as a result of Tonali and Fernandes deals