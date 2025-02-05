Marc Guehi would have been a good fit for Ange Postecoglou, per Ally McCoist

Former Tottenham scout Mick Brown feels Spurs “won’t give up” on trying to get Marc Guehi through the door, as he explained why a summer offer has a better chance of success than their January approach.

Spurs made a last-gasp attempt to sign Crystal Palace defender Guehi in January. They had already signed Kevin Danso on an initial loan, but been turned down by Fikayo Tomori and Axel Disasi, and seen Radu Dragusin sidelined for probably the rest of the season.

Palace rejected the late bid, but Fabrizio Romano stated the interest would run to the summer.

Supporting that, former Tottenham scout Brown reckons the club will be back in then, and Palace have more chance of accepting given the timing.

“I expect they’ll revisit that offer in the summer, they won’t give up,” Brown told Football Insider.

“Guehi is a wanted man, Newcastle wanted him last summer and now Tottenham are after him. Tottenham need a centre-back and he’s the ideal option there.

“He’s as stable as there is at the back, he’s a regular starter for England now, and he can go under the radar at times at Crystal Palace. He plays at a solid level every week and is consistently impressive, so a few clubs have been looking at him.

“Palace rejected their offer not because of the fee but because of the timing of it, which I understand completely, it’s a perfectly reasonable stance for them to take.

“But in the summer, that could change, and I think Tottenham will come back in with a new offer.”

It’s felt Guehi could transform the way Spurs play, with Ally McCoist of the opinion that Ange Postecoglou could change the shape of the defence to cater to his talents along with those already in the back line.

“I thought that would be a great signing in respect to, I would change Tottenham’s shape if they signed Guehi and I played the three centre-backs with two wider boys,” McCoist said.

“And it would have probably suited Ange in the way he plays.”

That would rest on the hopes that three centre-backs were all fit at one time. Micky van de Ven and Cristian Romero are the preferred starters, but both have missed much of this season.

