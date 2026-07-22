Richarlison is expected to leave Tottenham with a forward target only being chased by Spurs

Tottenham insider John Wenham has some worry over the signing of long-term target Savinho, while he feels the club will sell their top scorer for the fourth year in a row.

Spurs’ attack was stale in their 17th-placed Premier League finish last term. Richarlison was the only man to surpass 10 goals, and he’s heavily linked with a move away.

Our friends at TEAMtalk have revealed there are multiple clubs interested in the Brazilian, Juventus among them, though his preference is to remain in England, with the club willing to sell.

Spurs insider Wenham feels he will be sold, with a price in mind.

He told Tottenham News: “Tottenham aren’t going to offer him a new deal. I thought he’d go to MLS and it would be announced in dollars and it would seem like a bigger fee than it actually was when he converted it to pounds.

“He will go for about £15-20 million maximum. It’s the contractual situation, the wages he probably wants. I think that’s the sort of fee he’ll go for and I expect he will go.

“It’ll be the fourth year in a row we’re selling our top goalscorer, but in reality he needs to move on and Tottenham have actively tried to sell him for the last two or three windows.

“I think it’s a reasonable and fair fee for someone of his ability.”

Indeed, Harry Kane, Brennan Johnson and Son Heung-min all left within a three-year period – though the latter pair in the same year – and Richarlison could follow.

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Worry over Savinho move

Wenham also believes that Manchester City man Savinho will become a Tottenham player this summer, having been linked for some time.

However, he’s worried why nobody else is in the chase for the winger, who has two goals and 12 assists in 53 Premier League games.

Wenham said: “I can only see it happening because it’s been talked about so much for so long going back to last summer.

“I’m slightly concerned that nobody else is seemingly interested in him. It’s just been made clear from the outset that it’s Tottenham, Tottenham, Tottenham.

“I’m worried that he doesn’t contribute too many goals but maybe his time at Tottenham will flourish and they’ve seen something in him that will continue to be linked with him for two summer transfer windows now.

“I think that is a deal that will end up happening and we’ll see Savinho at Tottenham.”

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