Tottenham are set to seal the signing of Netherlands international Xavi Simons from RB Leipzig after he completed a medical, according to reports.

Spurs have been searching for a new attacking midfielder for months with their recruitment team failing in attempts to sign Morgan Gibbs-White and Eberechi Eze.

Their need for a new player in that position has ramped up in recent weeks with James Maddison suffering an ACL injury that is likely to keep him out for most of the season.

And now Tottenham are looking to get a deal for Simons wrapped up quickly with transfer expert Fabrizio Romano revealing that Spurs are looking to get a ‘deal done today’ for the RB Leipzig attacking midfielder.

The Italian journalist claimed in the early hours of Friday morning that he expected a ‘here we go soon’ with a €60m (£51.8m) ‘bid accepted’ for the 22-year-old.

Romano wrote on X: ‘EXCLUSIVE: Tottenham agree €60m fee with RB Leipzig for Xavi Simons! Official bid accepted, green light after #THFC sent formal bid following player’s encouragement. Spurs want deal done today also on player side + medical in the next hours. Here we go, expected soon.’

READ: Arsenal get lucky in ranking of Premier League teams by Champions League draw difficulty

And now The Athletic‘s David Ornstein insists that Tottenham are ‘are set to complete the signing’ of Simons after he passed a medical ahead of a transfer.

Ornstein added: ‘Personal terms are also in place and Simons completed a medical on Thursday ahead of finalising the proposed transfer to the north London side, which is now only subject to Simons closing off the last details of his exit with Leipzig.’

Tottenham have won both of their opening two Premier League matches against Burnley and Manchester City and Gary Neville was impressed by their performance against the latter.

Neville told NBC Sports: “I thought Tottenham ran all over them; they looked a little bit like an old team, City, which was worrying.

MORE SPURS COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Tottenham told to ‘move quickly and quietly’ to sign long-time Chelsea target

👉 Tottenham: Romano reveals transfer ‘green light’ amid Rogers ‘decision’ as ‘focus’ on two late signings

👉 Five England players with World Cup ambitions who need a transfer this summer

“Tottenham pressed and hurried really well. Thomas Frank has come in and done a really good job in the first couple of weeks, but yeah, worrying signs for City, because that was a strong team they had out.

“We’ve seen [Frank] in three games, big games in the last couple of weeks, and what he’s done is adapt his style to each game and, obviously, a big criticism of Tottenham under Ange Postecoglou was that they never changed, they were always the same.

“You could predict exactly what they were going to do, and in the end, it was a sorry state for them. But what you’ve seen with Frank: he’ll go five at the back, he’s gone four at the back, they’ll press high, sometimes they’ll sit deep.”

Neville added: “We’re seeing a little bit more, I think, of a change in this last 12 to 18 months, where we’re seeing the old style of football return.

“It’s been this way for a few years that you’ve got to have a philosophy, you’ve got to have a way of playing, and now it seems we’ve got a few managers near the top end who are adapting from game to game. I think Thomas Frank is adapting from game to game, he’s getting the best out of the players that he’s got.

““It was a little embarrassing for them in midweek, losing Eze to Arsenal, that was a bad one for them, but they recovered really well to get a great result, he’s started well, and the players seem to be thriving under him.”