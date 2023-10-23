Tottenham’s Prem title hopes will be ‘finished’ if they ‘lose’ one of vital trio to injury – ‘half a chance’

According to former Tottenham midfielder Jamie O’Hara, the club’s Premier League title hopes will be “finished” if one of their key players gets injured.

Spurs have been a major surprise package during the early stages of this season as they have made an unbeaten start to the new campaign.

Ange Postecoglou‘s side earned impressive victories over Manchester United and Liverpool as they have six wins and two draws from their eight games.

Tottenham will move to the top of the Premier League if they beat London rivals Fulham on Monday night and they are being backed by some to mount a sustained challenge for the title.

They are not competing in Europe and they have already exited the Carabao Cup so they are able to focus on the Premier League and this could benefit them in the long run.

O’Hara thinks Spurs need to keep James Maddison, Heung-Min Son – who is one of the best finishers in the Premier League – and Cristian Romero fit as they would be “finished” without any of them.

“I think Tottenham’s situation as a squad has definitely got better this season and they have players that can come on and make a difference, but I still think they need to improve in January,” O’Hara told Grosvenor Sport.

“If Spurs can stay in touch with Manchester City and Arsenal until January, Daniel Levy may look at the situation and realise that they actually have half a chance of challenging for the title. That could make him go out and spend some money on solid reinforcements. Then I think Spurs would have a chance of winning the league.

“They have a similar situation to Arsenal last season in that if they lose a couple of key players to injury they’ll be in a lot of trouble. If they lose James Maddison to injury, they’re finished.

“Similarly, if they lose Heung-min Son or Cristian Romero, they’re finished. The good thing for Spurs is that they don’t have any European football so there is a good chance that everyone will stay fit.”

O’Hara has also backed Spurs to beat Fulham 3-1 on Monday evening as this game “will be a walk in the park for them”.

“With the form Spurs are in, Monday night’s game against Fulham will be a walk in the park for them. I think they will breeze through the game,” O’Hara added.

“Fulham are not the side that they were last season and I think Marco Silva will be regretting not taking a move to Saudi Arabia because they look so poor this season. They’ve got Tim Ream playing centre-back and he looks like he has a mistake in him every week.

“I think Spurs will pounce on them and win the game comfortably. I can see Spurs winning 3-1.”

