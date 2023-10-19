‘Toxic’ Man Utd slammed for ‘dropping bomb’ with failed transfer as Ten Hag ‘needed’ £100m target

Manchester United have been slammed for missing out on ex-Tottenham striker Harry Kane, who signed for Bayern Munich during the summer transfer window.

The Red Devils were busy during the recent summer window as they spent significant fees to sign Rasmus Hojlund, Andre Onana, Mason Mount and Sofyan Amrabat.

It was always going to be one of United’s priorities to sign a striker or two and they ended up splashing out a fee of around £64m to sign Hojlund from Atalanta.

United were also heavily linked with Kane as he entered the final year of his contract at Tottenham. Before he joined Bayern Munich in a deal worth around £100m, he was on the radar of clubs around Europe after he scored 30 Premier League goals last season.

Kane – who is among the top goalscorers in 2023 – has enjoyed a dream start at Bayern Munich as he’s grabbed nine goals and five assists in his first ten appearances across all competitions.

Ex-England international Kieran Richardson thinks his former club “definitely dropped a bomb” in the summer as they “needed” to sign Kane.

“I don’t know how on earth Manchester United didn’t go and get that great player that is Harry Kane,” Richardson exclusively told Ladbrokes.

READ MORE: Jude Bellingham is the Wayne Rooney of this Golden Generation; will he under-achieve too?



“It bemuses me… you know, you see how much some players have cost United in recent windows, Casemiros and Antonys… Harry Kane is a proven Premier League goalscorer. They needed him, and they didn’t get him – I don’t know the reason why that move didn’t happen, but they definitely dropped a bomb with that one.

“He was the ideal fit, and Man City were in for him 12 months prior to Erling Haaland turning up, which shows you the level that he’s at. He’s the best English striker out there… they definitely should have got him, and it’s a big blow that they didn’t.

“The only thing I can think of is that maybe he didn’t want to go there. Maybe he didn’t want to enter that whole toxic environment. It’s a hard place to go, that side of Manchester, right now.

“They just need to concentrate on making it a good vibe around the whole place. When you go there now, you just don’t get that energy anymore. Fans are on edge, players are on edge, the manager is constantly under pressure… it’s just a really bad time.”

READ MORE: An England captains XI features Kane alongside Shearer, Beckham and Moore

