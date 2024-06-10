Newcastle United pursuing Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford over Valencia’s Giorgi Mamardashvili could be a ‘market strategy’, according to reports.

Eddie Howe is chasing a new goalkeeper to provide competition for current No. 1 Nick Pope – who missed the vast majority of the second half of the season through injury.

This signing appears to be a top priority for Howe – Fabrizio Romano has said as much – and their current top target is Trafford of Burnley.

The 21-year-old had a difficult debut season in the Premier League after joining the Clarets from Manchester City for around £15million last summer.

Despite his shaky form and clearly not being ready for Our League, Trafford is a target for top clubs including Newcastle and Chelsea.

The Magpies have been linked with a few goalkeepers with Trafford emerging as a cheaper alternative to Arsenal’s Aaron Ramsdale and the aforementioned Mamardashvili.

Valencia reportedly want around £35m for the Georgian international, while it has been reported that Arsenal value Ramsdale at a whopping £50m.

Due to the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR), Newcastle are targeting Trafford over Mamardashvili and Ramsdale.

Newcastle playing transfer games with La Liga club?

However, reports in Spain suggest that could be a ‘market strategy’ from Howe’s side.

Having walked away from negotiations with Valencia, it is suggested that Newcastle are waiting to see if the La Liga side drop their asking price.

‘Big clubs’ are looking at Mamardashvili – who has the potential to be one of the best goalkeepers in the world and is a player to watch at Euro 2024.

Newcastle are currently evaluating their options and have their fingers crossed that Valencia ‘make a discount’ through impatience.

Fabrizio Romano adds that the Geordies are currently in ‘talks’ with Burnley over the signing of Trafford – who has ‘agreed personal terms’ over a move to St James’ Park.

Newcastle are expected to make an offer worth £15m plus add-ons and Man City are set to receive 20 per cent of any fee Burnley receive for Trafford.

Writing in his CaughtOffside column, Romano has said Newcastle ‘consider Trafford a very good solution’ having been priced out of a move for Ramsdale.

‘Newcastle United are in club-to-club talks to sign James Trafford from Burnley, so let’s see if they will be able to agree a deal. Talks are ongoing, while other goalkeepers such as Arsenal’s Aaron Ramsdale are also appreciated by Newcastle but considered too expensive because of the Financial Fair Play situation at the club. Trafford could be an easier deal, could be cheaper, and Newcastle consider him a very good solution. Talks are taking place, Trafford would be keen on the move, so it’s an important one to watch for Newcastle in this transfer window.’

