Fabrizio Romano thinks RB Leipzig forward Benjamin Sesko – who is also admired by Manchester United – would be an “excellent” signing for Arsenal.

The 20-year-old has consistently been linked with Man Utd in recent years but Arsenal have now reportedly joined the race to sign him.

The striker – who is valued at €30m by transfermarkt – made the move to RB Leipzig during the summer transfer window and he’s scored six goals in his first 13 appearances for the Bundesliga side across all competitions.

Sesko was mentioned as a potential Man Utd signing in the summer before they bought Rasmus Hojlund from Serie A outfit Atalanta.

Man Utd are still short of options in attacking areas, while Arsenal are expected to sign a new striker during the upcoming winter transfer window.

The Gunners – who have won five points from behind this term – currently have Gabriel Jesus, Eddie Nketiah and Kai Havertz competing for starts in the Premier League but they are arguably lacking a natural goalscorer.

Romano thinks Sesko “would be an excellent choice for every club around Europe” but RB Leipzig will not want to lose him in January.

“Some Arsenal fans are asking me about reports linking them with an interest in Benjamin Sesko, but I’m not currently aware of anything concrete happening there. He’s being linked with many clubs but as far as I understand it’s nothing advanced at the moment, just normal scouting activity,” Romano told Caught Offside.

“I really like Sesko, he’d be an excellent choice for every club around Europe. Still, it’s important to respect RB Leipzig as well, because at the moment they don’t want to sell – they don’t want to lose any of their top players in January. As I recently reported, this is more likely to be one for summer 2024 or even 2025.

“In terms of strikers for Arsenal, I’ve already spoken about the interest in Ivan Toney, but it’s not an easy deal and Chelsea are also informed on his situation. So that remains an open race, but I’m not aware of the Gunners pursuing Sesko as an alternative for now.”

Sesko could be a cheaper alternative to Brentford star Ivan Toney, who is likely to leave the Premier League side in January. Bees boss Thomas Frank has told reporters that it would cost clubs around £100m to sign the England international.

“£100m plus?… What would you pay for a striker that guarantees you 20-plus goals?” Frank told reporters.

“And this is 20 goals for a mid-table club. What can he do in a bigger club?”

