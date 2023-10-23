Transfer expert makes major Osimhen claim after Liverpool ‘agree’ to sign £150m Chelsea target

Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on Napoli star Victor Osimhen after it was claimed that he has “agreed” to sign for Liverpool.

The Nigeria international shone for Napoli last season as they won the Serie A title. He scored 31 goals in his 39 appearances across all competitions.

The striker was heavily linked with a move away from Napoli during the summer transfer but with him under contract until 2025, they were demanding a fee of around £150m.

Osimhen recently butted heads with Napoli after the club appeared to mock the forward during a bizarre TikTok video which was posted via their official account.

Chelsea and Manchester United were seemingly most interested in Osimhen in the summer but it’s recently been claimed by Italian journalist Valter De Maggio that Liverpool – who have claimed ten points from behind so far this season – have “reached an agreement” to sign him.

“The parties [Napoli and Osimhen] had reached an agreement for the renewal, but then Calenda and Osimhen went back on their word. What happened? There was the inclusion of another club, from the Premier League. I’m talking about Liverpool,” De Maggio said.

“There would be frequent contacts, but I just learned something else: there would be agreements already reached. Let me clarify: the agreements would be between the Reds and the player, therefore they would not involve Napoli. I hope Laurentiis will be able to keep Victor Osimhen at least until June, but we can’t be sure.”

But Romano is of the understanding that nothing has been “agreed with any club” and the “likes with Liverpool” are (unsurprisingly) “not true”.

“Another player we can be sure is one to watch in 2024 is Victor Osimhen. I’ve had many fans asking me about Chelsea’s interest, and also about Manchester United negotiating for him over a year ago,” Romano told Caught Offside.

“I can say that Chelsea are still keeping an eye on Osimhen, but despite some media reports in Italy stating that he’s agreed a contract with Liverpool, my understanding is that he hasn’t agreed anything with any club. There is not even an agreement over a new contract with Napoli, despite receiving a huge offer from his current club.

“Osimhen will take his time, but for now I can say the links with Liverpool are not true. Of course, Liverpool and many other clubs are keeping an eye on top strikers around Europe, but nothing is agreed, Osimhen will take his time. We’ll have to wait and see how it will evolve, even if it is sure to be one to watch in 2024.”

