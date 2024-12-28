Paris Saint-Germain forward Randal Kolo Muani has been mooted as a replacement for Manchester United outcast Marcus Rashford.

French international Kolo Muani is reportedly surplus to requirements at PSG, who are hoping to sell him in the winter transfer window.

The 26-year-old joined PSG from Eintracht Frankfurt for a whopping £80million in August 2023, a year after moving to Germany from FC Nantes on a free transfer. You’d be sick, wouldn’t you?

As you might have gathered from the opening three paragraphs, it has not been plain sailing for Kolo Muani since returning to France.

He could only manage nine goals in 40 appearances across all competitions for PSG last season and has started 2024/25 with two in 14.

Luis Enrique has only handed him two starts as a result of his poor goalscoring form and a January exit is reportedly a ‘done deal’.

Premier League clubs Liverpool, Manchester United, Arsenal and Newcastle have all been linked with Kolo Muani in recent weeks and could make an offer next month.

A loan departure should not be ruled out and transfer journalist Pete O’Rourke thinks he could be a replacement for out-of-favour Man United attacker Rashford – who is reportedly available for £50m in January.

“One of the other names to probably keep an eye on in January will be Randal Kolo Muani at PSG,” O’Rourke said on Football Insider Inside Track podcast. “He’s out of favour at the French club, they are ready to let him move on.

“Could he be the replacement for Marcus Rashford at Old Trafford? If Rashford does end up leaving Manchester United as most people are expecting.

“Muani can play out wide, down the middle, he would definitely add something to that Manchester United team right now.

“It hasn’t worked out for him at PSG but he is a goalscorer, he’s got good experience with the French national team.

“I think there will be a lot of Premier League clubs looking at Muani in January, so he could be a surprise addition at a Man United or somebody like that.”

Asked if Victor Osimhen could be an option for the Red Devils in January, O’Rourke replied: “We know Chelsea were very strongly on him and worked until the last hours of the summer transfer window to try and sign Osimhen. Couldn’t get it done then and that is why he ended up going to Galatasaray.

“If there is a clause in his contract where he can be recalled by Napoli and sold on, I don’t think it’s a necessary signing for Chelsea right now as Nicolas Jackson has done really well for them this season.

“Manchester United, I think they need help up front to take the burden off Rasmus Hojlund, a goalscorer is required if they offload Marcus Rashford. Victor Osimhen could be a possible target for them.

“Arsenal have been previously linked with Osimhen as well. Would Mikel Arteta break the bank to land the Nigerian to give his side a boost in the title race? He would definitely be a viable target because Premier League interest has been for Osimhen over the past couple of seasons.

“If there’s a chance to land him for a cut-price deal in January, you would imagine most of the big boys would look at him.”

