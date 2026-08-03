Former Tottenham scout Bryan King has questioned the transfer fee paid this summer for a forward who “could hardly get in the Tottenham team” last season.

Spurs had a woeful last campaign in which they finished 17th in the Premier League. They had brought in a number of signings for the campaign, but the likes of Randal Kolo Muani, Xavi Simons and Mathys Tel struggled to perform.

Kolo Muani was loaned in from Paris Saint-Germain in the summer, but was only able to score one goal and assist once in 30 Premier League games.

Spurs, unsurprisingly, didn’t want to sign the Frenchman following his returns last season, but he has now made a permanent move, with Juventus paying €50million (£43m) for him.

In six months on loan with the Italian club prior to joining Tottenham, Kolo Muani scored 10 goals and assisted three more, and they were hopeful of bringing him back when the north London club landed him.

While Juve will fee getting the man who succeeded with them a couple of years ago is a good piece of business, former Spurs scout King does not feel Kolo Muani has justified his fee.

King questions Kolo Muani fee

He told Football Insider: “Well, he didn’t produce anything, did he? And through not producing anything, he didn’t go to the World Cup, did he? He wasn’t in the selection for the World Cup.

“I still think that £43m for a player who had a very, very abnormal season last season, could hardly get in the Tottenham team, certainly never was good enough to make the World Cup.

“But there again, that’s the market. You know, I think he’ll find it easier in Italy than he would in the Premier League anyway. So, it’ll be interesting to follow him and see what goes on.”

Kolo Muani has already found it easier in Italy than in England, so that much seems true.

There are more examples of players switching the Premier League for Italy of late and having success. Scott McTominay, not much more than a bit-part player for much of his time at Manchester United, is perhaps the best example.

In his first season with Napoli, the Scot was named Serie A player of the year, for 12 goals and six assists – his career-best tallies in both – as his new club won the title.

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