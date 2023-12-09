Transfer gossip: £34m Man Utd target prefers Arsenal move as Red Devils learn Javi Guerra price

Manchester United’s top right-back target would prefer a move to Arsenal but the Red Devils could land Valencia star Javi Guerra in a cut price deal.

FRIMPONG CHOICE

Jeremie Frimpong would prefer a move to Arsenal over Manchester United in the summer transfer window.

The Bayer Leverkusen star was heavily linked with a move to the Premier League last summer, with United thought to be most keen, but Fabrizio Romano recently claimed the Gunners are now also interested.

Ben White and Takehiro Tomiyasu have performed well at right-back for Mikel Arteta but Frimpong could provide a far more significant cutting edge having got six goals and nine assists in 19 appearances in all competitions this season.

Both United and Arsenal will be attracted to the 22-year-old’s release clause, which stands at just £34m.

UNITED JOIN PALHINHA PURSUIT

We were slightly perplexed a couple of weeks ago by the lack of serious interest from Manchester United and Liverpool in Fulham star Joao Palhinha. He’s a brilliant defensive midfielder and both Jurgen Klopp and Erik ten Hag are in need of one.

Our opinion clearly sparked Liverpool into action, with a report claiming they’re now ‘monitoring the situation’, along with Arsenal, who presumably want Palhinha to operate as their No.6 in order to push Declan Rice further forward.

And now TEAMtalk claim United have indeed entered the fray for the Portugal international, with the Red Devils joining Arsenal and Liverpool in ‘conversations with his representatives’ over a possible January move.

The report also claims that Palhinha would much rather remain in the Premier League than move abroad, which perhaps explains Bayern Munich’s cooling interest.

The Bundesliga giants had all but agreed a £60m deal for the midfielder on Deadline Day, only for it to fall through, and Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenburg claims the transfer fee is now putting them off.

“We got another piece of information this week that FC Bayern is more likely to move away from a transfer from Palhinha. With the Bavarians, it is currently said: We are not fully on Joao Palhinha – also due to the high price,” Plettenberg said.

GUERRA GET YOU

Manchester United will need just £34m to sign Valencia star Javi Guerra, despite the 20-year-old having an £86m release clause.

A report in September claimed there was ‘very close monitoring’ of Guerra both from Manchester United and Newcastle, who ‘stalk’ the Spain Under-21 star, with the Red Devils said to be following the central midfielder in ‘every game’ as they rate him as a ‘top player’.

The central midfielder has got three goals and one assist in La Liga this season, and his displays have also caught the eye of Juventus, who have had a £22m bid turned down by Valencia according to Estadio Deportivo.

The report claims £34m will be enough though, as Erik ten Hag looks for replacements for Christian Eriksen and Casemiro, both of whom are reportedly up for sale in January, with their ‘legs gone’.