Transfer gossip: £60m Man Utd bid ‘would be accepted’; Arsenal, Newcastle, Spurs ‘scout’ £87m starlet

Manchester United could solve their problems at centre-back with the signing of £60m-rated Marc Guehi, while Arsenal have ‘scouted’ Valencia’s £87m starlet.

MAN UTD TOLD TO PAY £60M FOR GUEHI

Injuries forced Erik ten Hag to pair Harry Maguire and Jonny Evans at centre-back against Sheffield United on Saturday night and they may push to sign a new defender during the upcoming January transfer window.

Guehi had a bit of a mare in Crystal Palace’s 4-0 loss to Newcastle United but he is firmly placed as Gareth Southgate’s third-choice centre-back and he’s being linked with a major move elsewhere ahead of the winter window.

Football Insider are reporting that a £60m offer ‘would be accepted’ by Palace, who are at serious risk of losing Guehi – who is under contract until 2026 – over the next year.

United – who are near the top of the 2023 Premier League net spend table – are said to be ‘keen to add to their pool of options’ at centre-back but they may have to consider other targets if club chiefs sanction a January signing.

This is because ‘Guehi is unwilling to move clubs in the January window as he wants regular first-team football prior to the European Championships in the summer of 2024’. The report also claims Palace are ‘preparing to gauge Guehi’s interest in a potential new deal’, but a move away next summer is perhaps most likely amid growing interest from their rivals.

ARSENAL, NEWCASTLE ‘SCOUT’ €100m STARLET

Valencia sporting director Miguel Angel Corona recently claimed 20-year-old Javi Guerra has “enormous potential” and he is reportedly on the radar of several Premier League clubs.

Corona is adamant that Valencia “do not plan to sell him to any club” but there is a €100m (£87m) release clause in his current contract – which expires in 2027 – so their hand may be forced in January or next summer.

90min are reporting that ‘Arsenal, Newcastle United, Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United are among the clubs to have watched over Guerra in recent weeks’.

The centre-midfielder has four goal involvements in nine Premier League games this season and the four Premier League teams have ‘scouted Guerra over the last few weeks and months’. This comes after Manchester United ‘made visits’ to ‘watch’ him earlier this year so a potential move to England is certainly one to watch.

LIVERPOOL ‘SOUND OUT’ SWOOP FOR MUSIALA

The Reds are likely to lose Mo Salah at some point over the next year amid heavy interest from the Saudi Pro League.

It’ll be difficult to replace the Egypt international as his start to this season (seven goals and four assists in nine league games) proves he is showing no sign of slowing down.

Liverpool are being linked with several possible replacements and they are said to be monitoring Bayern Munich sensation Jamal Musiala.

Football Insider claim ‘Liverpool are doing their due diligence on a potential move for the Bayern Munich star’, who is ‘frustrated about not being a regular starter in Thomas Tuchel’s side despite his lofty potential’.

In response to this, Liverpool are ‘sounding out’ a possible swoop and what a signing it would be if they managed to pull it off.

