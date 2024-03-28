Arsenal have put together a not-so-shortlist of European strikers they may or may not target this summer, while the Gossip also features on update on Manchester United’s interest in a Premier League boss…

ARSENAL EYE 10 IN STRIKER SEARCH

‘Edu compiles 10-man striker shortlist’ is the Mirror headline which already feels like a contradiction, but let’s run with it…

We know Arsenal are in the market for a centre-forward so it is natural that they are considering all possibilities. Ivan Toney is one, but the Gunners are wary of the England international’s price tag while Brentford are demanding around £100million.

Benjamin Sesko is being watched at RB Leipzig while the Premier League leaders also keep an eye on ex-Coventry striker Viktor Gyokeres, who looks set to earn Sporting Lisbon a hefty profit after just a year in Portugal.

The seven other names on Alexa’s Edu’s list of centre-forwards: Sesko’s Leipzig team-mate Lois Openda; Napoli’s Victor Osimhen; Feyenoord’s Santiago Gimenez; Brian Brobbey of Ajax; Alexander Isak, who could be available while Newcastle seek to satisfy PSR; Porto’s Evanilson; Victor Boniface of Bayer Leverkusen.

TONEY ON MAN UTD RADAR

The Sun reckons Manchester United are also still sussing out what they want from a centre-forward this summer. Do they go for a younger frontman to back-up the Rasmus Hojlund – himself a young pup – or move for a more experienced goalscorer?

The Red Devils could find themselves joining Arsenal in the race for Toney, says the intentionally-vague Fabrizio Romano. He told Caught Offside that the Brentford striker is ‘just one of the options to be considered and discussed internally… so could be one to watch’. Indeed.

Chelsea are also being linked with Toney, all of which plays into the Bees’ hands as they look to spark a bidding war for their leading marksman.

UNITED ROW BACK FROM O’NEIL LINK

The most interesting line around United on this week centres on their reported interest in Wolves manager Gary O’Neil.

Multiple sources have claimed that the Red Devils are keen to bring the Wolves manager to Old Trafford, initially as an assistant to Gareth Southgate. The dream ticket, United fans?

Apparently, United’s stance had been made clear to O’Neil as they sought to talk to the 40-year-old about his intentions. But the Express & Star says they have word from other United sources dismissing such interest while their focus remains on Erik ten Hag.

