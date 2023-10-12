Transfer gossip: Barca to raid Arsenal as Liverpool receive boost over Klopp successor

Barcelona are eyeing an Arsenal midfielder, while Xabi Alonso is said to have a clause in his contract that will be of interest to Liverpool and Real Madrid…

BARCA TARGET ARSENAL STAND-IN

Barcelona are casting their eye towards the Emirates as they look to bolster their midfield options…

According to ESPN, Jorginho has been added to Xavi’s list of targets ahead of the January window. The 31-year-old joined Arsenal from Chelsea last winter since when he’s been forced to play a back-up role, first to Granit Xhaka, now to Declan Rice.

Jorginho’s only Premier League start this season came on Sunday in the win over Manchester City and the Italy international is in the final year of his contract with the Gunners. Barca are also said to be interested in Bayern Munich’s Joshua Kimmich and Real Betis’s Guido Rodriguez, while Mundo Deportivo suggests the Catalans are looking at younger targets. Among them: Porto’s Alan Varela, Bayer Leverkusen’s Florian Wirtz and Arthur Vermeeren of Royal Antwerp, who is also being linked with Arsenal.

LEVERKUSEN’S CLAUSE FOR CONCERN OVER LIVERPOOL, REAL TARGET

Leverkusen should also be making succession plans in their dug-out with Xabi Alonso being linked with a host of big jobs.

The former Spain midfielder has guided Leverkusen to the top of the Bundesliga where they currently sit a point clear at the summit and two points ahead of Bayern Munich.

Bayern will be keeping a close eye on Alonso’s work, especially since Bild claims that the 41-year-old has a clause in his contract allowing him to leave Leverkusen for any of his former clubs.

As well as Bayern, Liverpool will have to consider life after Jurgen Klopp, while Real Madrid’s need to replace Carlo Ancelotti is likely to be even more pressing, with the Italian coach set to leave the Bernabeu at the end of the season. Alonso is said to be high on both the Reds and Real’s list of potential next managers.

PREM QUARTET EYEING BUNDESLIGA HOTSHOT

Perched between Leverkusen and Bayern in the Bundesliga table are Stuttgart, largely thanks to Serhou Guirassy’s goals.

Guirassy has notched a stunning 13 strikes, including two hat-tricks and three braces, in only seven games so far this season. The 27-year-old joined Stuttgart permanently in the summer after a productive campaign last term while on loan from Rennes.

Premier League clubs have caught on to Guirassy, with 90min reporting that West Ham, Brentford, Crystal Palace and Bournemouth have all checked on the France-born Guinea international ahead of January.

