Transfer gossip: Arsenal renew interest in Prem midfielder, Man Utd open to ‘any offer’

Arsenal retain their long-standing interest in Douglas Luiz and intend to try again to sign the Aston Villa midfielder, while Man Utd accept one of their stars is ’90 per cent’ gone…

GUNNERS TO GO AGAIN FOR VILLAN

Arsenal appear to have a thing for Brazilian midfielders ahead of the January transfer window. On Monday they were being linked with a move for Liverpool target Andre, with the Gunners said to be willing to part with Thomas Partey and Jorginho to fund a move for the Fluminense star.

Now it is claimed by 90min that Mikel Arteta is still sweet on Douglas Luiz. Arsenal had a series of offers for the Aston Villa midfielder rejected last year, with the last coming in at around £25million. Villa stood firm, though, and Luiz has since thrived under Unai Emery, most recently scoring twice against West Ham on Sunday.

It is said that Arteta and Edu have kept the 25-year-old under their watchful eyes and a renewed effort to sign him is expected in the new year. But Villa are even more reluctant to entertain any offers from Arsenal, with Luiz understood to be settled at Villa Park.

MAN UTD OPEN TO ANY OFFER FOR SANCHO

The way things are heading, we are just over two months away from Manchester United giving Jadon Sancho away to anyone who might take him…

The ex-England winger is refusing to apologise for effectively calling Erik ten Hag a liar in the wake of mild criticism over his efforts in training. That was back at the start of September and still Sancho is exiled from the first-team squad.

The state of play as it stands, according to Fabrizio Romano, is that Sancho’s United career is ’90 per cent over’, which still seems like an optimistic reading of the situation. United are expected to be ‘open to any opportunity’ to park the £72million signing for the rest of the season in the hope he tempts someone into paying a hefty fee next summer.

EVERTON FEAR DCL OFFERS

United could have sold Sancho to Al-Ettifaq at the end of the summer window but they insisted on too high a price. Everton, though, are wary of the Saudis making them an offer for Dominic Calvert-Lewin that they might struggle to refuse.

Football Insider suggests the Toffees are concerned Steven Gerrard’s side will capitalise on the uncertainty over the ownership at Goodison Park by submitting a sizeable bid for the England centre-forward in January.

Everton are desperate to keep Calvert-Lewin but their hand could be forced if 777 Partners don’t come through with their takeover. Al-Ettifaq have already taken Demarai Gray off the Toffees, but reports suggest they have declined the chance to sign Jesse Lingard because, even for them, his salary demands are too high.

Read next: Ten crucial players who were almost sold by their clubs in the summer – failed Man Utd transfer at no.9