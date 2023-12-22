Transfer gossip: Arsenal in the hunt for £52million Liverpool, Man Utd target

Arsenal have joined Liverpool and Manchester United in the race for Goncalo Inacio – but the Gunners are in no rush right now. Also: Spurs want two European-based young talents.

ARSENAL LURK AROUND LIVERPOOL, UNITED TARGET

Liverpool and Manchester United have both been linked with Sporting Lisbon defender Goncalo Inacio. The Sun says Arsenal are also sniffing…

‘Arsenal chasing £52m-rated Sporting Lisbon star after spate of defensive injuries’ is their headline. Though Gooners need not get too excited.

In the fourth paragraph, it is explained that Mikel Arteta is content with the defensive options he currently has, even with Jurrien Timber and Takehiro Tomiyasu currently sidelined. Arsenal would only move for Inacio is another defender is struck down by serious injury.

It may be a different story in the summer, when Arteta ‘is likely to prioritise reinforcements at the back’. Inacio is under contract at Sporting until 2027 and the Portuguese club are likely to hold out for the maximum value of his release clause: £52million.

JUVE BEGIN TALKS OVER ENGLAND STAR

Kalvin Phillips is far more likely to be a January mover having now taken the hint that Pep Guardiola doesn’t fancy him. The Manchester City boss has been quite clear on that.

Still, Phillips looks likely to have very good options next month.

ESPN says Juventus have begun talks with City over a move that would take the England midfielder to Italy. Juve would prefer a loan deal, or at least a try-before-you-buy arrangement, but City are keen to shift the ex-Leeds star permanently.

The Guardian reports strong interest from Newcastle and ‘several other Premier League clubs’ though the Magpies might be stretched to keep any deal within their FFP limits.

SPURS CHASE TEEN TALENTS

A couple of lines around Tottenham and young talents this morning…

Spurs are among a trio of Premier League clubs chasing Juventus winger Samuel Iling-Junior. Fichajes says Aston Villa and Brighton have also shown an interest in the England Under-21 international who came through the ranks at Chelsea before moving to Juve in 2020.

Tottenham are among a host of clubs chasing Ajax teenager Stanis Idumbo Muzambo. The France-born Belgium youth international midfielder is free to get himself fixed up with clubs from January ahead of his contract with Ajax expiring at the end of the season. Fabrizio Romano reckons Spurs are one of half a dozen sides keen on the 18-year-old.

