Transfer gossip: Arsenal to move for England striker as Chelsea ponder return for £34m forward

Arsenal will rival Chelsea for Brentford’s Ivan Toney, while the Blues are being linked with a deal that could see them bring back another forward in part-ex for one they’ve already signed twice…

ARTETA WANTS TONEY IN JANUARY

Arsenal meet Brentford on Wednesday night when the Gunners might take the opportunity to reaffirm their interest in Ivan Toney.

The England striker is currently serving an eight-month suspension which will be done in January, just in time for the winter transfer window. By then, Toney will be into the last 18 months of his contract at Brentford, who are braced for bids for the 27-year-old.

Chelsea have expressed their desire to bring Toney to Stamford Bridge, and Lord knows they need a striker. But the Mirror says Arsenal are preparing to swoop on Brentford again after taking David Raya in the summer.

Apparently, Mikel Arteta ‘wants to bring a proven goalscorer to his squad, wants to add a physical presence to his attack, and Toney fits the bill’. He won’t come cheap, though, with Brentford demanding £60million to part with the centre-forward, but it is suggested that Eddie Nketiah could be offered in part-exchange.

BEES LINE UP STRIKER SOLUTIONS

Brentford being the clever cookies they are, have been planning for Toney’s exit. Indeed, 90min says they want to sign a striker even if Toney sticks around.

On their list are Wolfsburg’s Jonas Wind, a 20-cap Denmark international with six Bundesliga goals already this season, and AZ Alkmaar’s Vangelis Pavlidis, who also has six goals and the Eredivisie Player of the Month award for August.

The Bees are also looking at Marcos Leonardo, a 20-year-old who has 50 goals already for Santos.

ROMA TO OFFER CHELSEA OLD BOY IN PART-EX FOR LUKAKU

Chelsea could solve their striker problem by re-signing one of their old strikers in a part-exchange deal for another who has already had two stints at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues sold Tammy Abraham to Roma when they re-signed Romelu Lukaku in 2021. Lukaku flopped hard before being loaned to Inter Milan and he is currently parked at Roma, playing alongside Abraham.

After a positive start to life under Jose Mourinho again, with Lukaku partnering Paulo Dybala, Calciomercato says Roma are keen to sign the Belgium striker on a permanent basis, which would solve a problem for Chelsea while potentially fixing another if Abraham is offered back to the Blues as a makeweight.

Read more: Five reasons for Chelsea fans to be cheerful includes Sanchez and one injured star in particular