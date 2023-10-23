Transfer gossip: Arsenal rival Liverpool for midfield target as Newcastle react to Tonali ‘surprise’

Arsenal are making plans to sell two midfielders to fund a move for a long-term Liverpool target, while Newcastle are making plans for Sandro Tonali’s expected absence…

ARSENAL RIVAL REDS FOR BRAZIL MIDFIELDER

Until recently, Liverpool seemed to be the red hot favourites to land Fluminense midfielder Andre. But Arsenal are making plans to pip the Reds to the Brazil international.

Liverpool were understood to be keen to take the 22-year-old during the summer when Jurgen Klopp was remodelling his engine room. Fluminense refused to do business until the end of their season, but with the Brazilian club one game away from their first ever Copa Libertadores title, they would be willing to talk about a January deal after the final against Boca Juniors on November 4.

Andre, who made his Brazil debut recently, would cost in the region of £35million, which Liverpool are prepared to pay. So too are Arsenal, with Football Insider reporting that they are willing to offload Thomas Partey and Jorginho to fund their move. Edu was spotted at Fluminense HQ earlier this month, though the reasons for that visit were cited as fact-finding mission over youth development.

LIVERPOOL WATCH PORTUGAL DEFENDER

Liverpool are also facing a battle to land Goncalo Inacio.

Manchester United are similarly keen on the Sporting Lisbon centre-back as they are potential replacements for Harry Maguire. Though if Maguire maintains his current form, perhaps that won’t be necessary.

Klopp is on the hunt for defensive reinforcements and Inacio is under intense scrutiny from Reds scouts. Indeed, A Bola say Liverpool had Inacio watched during the international break when the 22-year-old won his fourth cap in the 5-0 win over Bosnia.

TONALI REPLACEMENT ‘TOP PRIORITY’ FOR TOON

In the wake of the news around an investigation into Sandro Tonali’s betting habits, it hardly comes as a surprise to hear that Newcastle’s focus for January has shifted to a central midfielder.

Tonali joined the Magpies during the summer when the Italy star’s signing from AC Milan was seen as a coup. But it emerged during the recent international break that the 23-year-old is facing a lengthy ban amid an Italian Football Federation probe into ‘illegal betting activity’.

That is said to have come as a surprise to Newcastle, but Football Insider says Eddie Howe and his recruitment gurus are reacting by scouring the market for a replacement at the earliest opportunity.

Rather less surprisingly, Ruben Neves is being linked with a move to St James’ Park barely six months after the ex-Wolves midfielder moved to Al-Hilal.

