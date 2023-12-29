Transfer gossip: Arsenal set for striker disappointment, ex-Liverpool star linked with shock Prem return

Arsenal face frustration over one of their leading targets to solve their lack of potency, while a Liverpool icon could be heading back to the Premier League for a relegation scrap…

BEES TO RESIST ARSENAL OFFERS FOR TONEY

Further proof, if it were needed, was offered on Thursday night that Arsenal need a goalscorer. Thirty shots and five big chances they had against West Ham but the feeling persisted that they could have played until the new year without breaching the Hammers’ defence.

The Gunners are said to have a four-man striker shortlist, which features Ivan Toney towards the top of it. And Toney is keen to move. But both parties may have to brace for disappointment.

Because, according to The Sun, Brentford have never been less motivated to do a deal. The Bees have plenty of problems of their own, with six defeats in seven dragging them towards a relegation fight few had expected.

Thomas Frank is apparently desperate to get Toney back from his suspension next month, with the thought of selling the striker while they slide towards the drop zone regarded as ‘madness’ at Brentford.

PALACE COULD AXE HODGSON AS COOPER WAITS

Brentford face Crystal Palace on Saturday in a huge match for both struggling sides. Frank won’t pay for defeat with his job. But Roy Hodgson might…

The Guardian says the Palace boss is well aware of the fact that his neck is on the line after eight games without a win. Steve Parish is said to favour keeping Hodgson until the end of the season but the Eagles may have to act if their slump continues.

It doesn’t help Hodgson that Steve Cooper is available. And free. After his sacking by Nottingham Forest, Palace would not be liable to pay compensation for the Welshman, which could be too good an opportunity to miss.

Former Wolves boss Juken Lopetegui has been spotted at Selhurst Park recently while Lille manager Paulo Fonseca and ex-Eintracht Frankfurt boss Oliver Glasner are also said to be in contention.

BRAZILIAN BOBBY TO BECOME A BLADE?

Might Roberto Firmino be heading back to the Premier League?

Talksport reckons the Brazilian has become frustrated at Al Ahli having failed to score since a hat-trick on his debut following his move from Liverpool last summer.

Firmino’s options: remain in Saudi with another Pro League club; a return to his native Brazil; a switch to Turkey; or head back to the Premier League.

Apparently, Sheffield United are considering a move for the 32-year-old. Or, rather, they were prior to Paul Heckingbottom’s sacking.

Steven Gerrard is also known to fancy a reunion with Firmino but the Al Ettifaq boss might not be kept around long enough if he fails to address a winless run that stretches back to October.