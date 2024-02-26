Arsenal firmly in Osimhen race while eyeing Man Utd striker target

Arsenal appreciate the ‘world-class potential’ of Evan Ferguson but they are also in the running alongside Chelsea and PSG to sign Victor Osimhen this summer…

ARSENAL EYE SEAGULLS STRIKER

Mikel Arteta is making do without a top-class goalscorer through the remainder of the season – Arsenal are coping just fine in the Premier League right now – but the Gunners are making plans to land a centre-forward in the summer.

They have been heavily linked with Ivan Toney but, according to Football Insider, a deal for the Brentford star is ‘far from done’. Arsenal are still assessing their options, one of which is Evan Ferguson.

Apparently, Arsenal believe the Brighton teenager to be ‘a huge talent capable of playing in the Champions League and developing into a world-beating number nine’.

GUNNERS IN RUNNING FOR OSIMHEN

If Arsenal, or anyone else, want something closer to the finished article, then Victor Osimhen will be up for grabs at the end of the season.

Give Me Sport suggests that the Gunners ‘should not be ruled out’ of the race to sign the Napoli striker. But there are plenty of runners in the pack.

Like Arsenal, Chelsea and PSG are willing to meet Osimhen’s wage demands, which come in at around £250,000-a-week. If Napoli insist on the Nigeria international’s release clause being met, then Serie A club could bank £112million in exchange for their no.9.

MAN UTD AT FRONT OF DUMFRIES PACK

Manchester United are targeting a centre-forward, a right-back and a right-sided centre-back this summer, according to The Independent. And probably a new manager too unless Erik ten Hag pulls his finger out.

The right-back could be Denzel Dumfries. United have been linked with the Inter Milan defender for a while now and Tuttosport, via Sport Witness, suggests the Red Devils remain on ‘the front row’ to land the Netherlands international.

Inter are minded to sell since Dumfries is set to enter the final year of his contract in July. The two parties have been talking about a renewal but reportedly remain around £1million a year apart in their positions. United would have no issue paying Dumfries what he is demanding from Inter.

In terms of a transfer fee, the Serie A leaders are said to be looking for around £34million, but that could rise if Dumfries enjoys a positive European Championships with Netherlands. Though United, now under seemingly more savvy leadership, are likely to insist upon a bigger discount given the 27-year-old is a year from free-agency.

