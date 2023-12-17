Premier League star ‘excited’ to join Arsenal; Liverpool, Chelsea, Gunners watch Bellingham

Jobe Bellingham and Ivan Toney could be on the move in January.

Brentford striker Ivan Toney is reportedly “excited” at the prospect of joining Arsenal. while the Gunners, Chelsea and Liverpool are keen on a Championship star…

Brentford striker Ivan Toney is “excited” at the potential opportunity to join Arsenal in the January transfer window, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

Toney was one of the standout strikers in the Premier League last season as he scored 20 goals in 33 appearances.

The England international is yet to feature for the Bees this term as he is serving a nine-month ban for betting offences.

The forward is set to make his return in January but he may have already played his last game for Brentford. Arsenal and Chelsea have been heavily linked with him in recent months, while Man Utd have reportedly joined the race to sign the £80m-rated attacker.

A number of pundits and former players have claimed that Arsenal need to upgrade Gabriel Jesus if they are to win the Premier League title as he doesn’t score enough goals.

And now Romano insists that Toney would be “really excited” at the prospect of joining the Gunners but that “nothing has been decided” on the striker’s future.

“From what I’m hearing, this is one more detail on Ivan Toney,” Romano said on his Kick channel.

“This is a rumour I’m hearing that his preference in terms of a top club move in January or the summer would be to go to Arsenal.

“From what I’m hearing Ivan Toney could be really excited by the possibility of joining Arsenal.”

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano added: “Brentford want a super important proposal to sell Toney in January as they are very happy to keep the player until June. That’s very clear. Arsenal are still tracking the striker’s situation and the same can be said for Chelsea. Nothing has been decided yet.”

BELLINGHAM TO THE PREMIER LEAGUE?

Premier League trio Arsenal, Liverpool and Chelsea are keeping tabs on Sunderland winger Jobe Bellingham, according to reports.

The brother of the Real Madrid superstar, Jude Bellingham, has contributed four goals and one assist in 21 Championship appearances this term and some of his displays have caught the eye.

He swapped Birmingham City for Championship rivals Sunderland in the summer and there are now rumours that he could be heading to the Premier League.

And now journalist Ekrem Konur claims Liverpool, Chelsea and Arsenal scouts travelled to watch Bellingham in Sunderland’s 1-0 loss to Bristol City on Saturday.

They will have been disappointed to see Bellingham climb off the bench on 63 minutes and put in a largely ineffective performance.

AND THE REST…

The Saudi Pro League will make renewed attempts to sign Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah next summer with the 31-year-old the main target in the competition’s next phase of expansion…Manchester City are looking at a bid for Fulham midfielder Joao Palhinha with Bayern Munich and Liverpool also keen… Fabio Carvalho is open to a return to Fulham if Liverpool are able to recall the 21-year-old from his loan spell at RB Leipzig…Chelsea and Manchester City have joined Barcelona in the race to sign River Plate midfielder Claudio Echeverri…Burnley are keen to do a £15m deal with Marseille for their midfielder Pape Gueye…AC Milan have asked Barcelona for information about Clement Lenglet’s situation at Aston Villa.