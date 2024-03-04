Arsenal to move for Sporting star and rival Man Utd for ex-Real Madrid defender

Arsenal are intent on moving for Viktor Gyokeres this summer despite Sporting’s reluctance to sell. The Gunners are also planning to complicate Manchester United’s pursuit of a Girona defender…

ARSENAL TO RIVAL PSG FOR SWEDEN STRIKER

‘Viktor Gyokeres priority for Arsenal‘ is the simple headline on a short story around the Gunners’ intent to move for the Sporting Lisbon striker this summer.

Gyokeres has an incredible record of 31 goals and 11 assists in 34 games since moving to Sporting from Coventry last summer. That has sparked interest from across Europe, with Arsenal jostling for position at the front of the queue, according to Todofichajes.

Two problems: firstly, Sporting have no intention of letting the Sweden striker leave, certainly for no less than the 100million euros stipulated in his contract. If Gyokeres does become available, PSG are also keen to take the 25-year-old as they look to replace Kylian Mbappe.

GUNNERS HAVE ADVANTAGE OF MAN UTD FOR GIRONA DEFENDER

Arsenal are also said to be sniffing around Girona defender Miguel Gutierrez.

Manchester United were linked with the left-back over the weekend, reigniting their interest that first began when Jose Mourinho was in charge of the Red Devils and Gutierrez was coming through the ranks at Real Madrid.

Real have the option to re-sign the 23-year-old for just £7million but since they seem to have a deal agreed with Alphonso Davies, Girona look set to bank in the region of £30million for Gutierrez.

Fichajes says Arsenal are rivalling United, with the Gunners having the advantage of being able to offer Champions League football.

CITY A THREAT TO MILAN AS CAMARDA STALLS ON DEAL

Francesco Camarda caught everyone’s attention earlier this season when he became the youngest player to represent AC Milan aged just 15. The midfielder turns 16 next week at which time he can sign his first professional contract. But, apparently, Camarda has no intention of committing to Milan. At least not yet.

Gazzetta dello Sport says the teenager’s representatives have agreed in principle a three-year deal with Milan but there is still work to do on a formal agreement. The deal could work in Milan’s favour since that contract could extend to 2027 if Camarda signs in the summer.

But the Rossoneri are vulnerable for as long as Camarda’s deal remains unsigned. Manchester City and Borussia Dortmund are monitoring the situation, with the Premier League champions a potential problem for Milan owing to the fact Palermo are part of the City Group.

