Transfer gossip: Arsenal ‘definitely’ want to sign Ivorian in January; Gunners battle Spurs, Chelsea for Eredivisie star

Arsenal are ready to make a serious offer for a Sporting Lisbon defender, while they will face competition from Tottenham and Chelsea for a Mexico international…

ARSENAL PUSH HARD FOR IVORIAN

Arsenal could turn their interest in Sporting Lisbon star Ousmane Diomande into a serious offer in the January transfer window, according to reports.

The Gunners have made a good start to the new Premier League campaign with their 4-0 win over Bournemouth on Saturday with the Gunners now just one point behind leaders Manchester City.

Mikel Arteta and technical director Edu brought in Declan Rice, Kai Havertz, Jurrien Timber and David Raya over the summer and they are keen to strengthen their squad again in the next window.

And Sporting centre-back Diomande is now back on their radar as a serious target, according to GiveMeSport transfer insider Dean Jones, who predicts they will have competition for the Ivorian.

Jones told GiveMeSport: “They’ll always continue to look at this because they want to make sure that they evolve and they’re after the best young talent. Diomande is a player who has helped Sporting go top of the league in Portugal this week, so he’s currently so young and playing in a team top of the table and really establishing himself in that setup.

“So he won’t just be on Arsenal’s radar, he’ll be on a few team’s radar at the moment and they are being scouted quite a bit over there at Sporting. We know that this is a league and a club that gets targeted a lot by top Premier League sides. So he is definitely somebody that they’ve got an eye on for now.

“Whether he’d be willing to make that move, I’m not so sure, because he is looking pretty comfortable in a team that are doing very well. But as a long-term target, I can definitely see why Arsenal would want him.”

ARSENAL, SPURS AND CHELSEA IN FOR MEXICO INTERNATIONAL

Feyenoord forward Santi Gimenez is attracting plenty of interest from the Premier League with Arsenal, Tottenham and Chelsea set to battle for the Mexico international’s signature, according to reports.

Argentina-born Gimenez moved to the Eredivisie side in 2022 from Mexican side Cruz Azul with the 22-year-old in sceptacular form over the last couple of seasons .

Gimenez has scored 33 goals in 53 matches in all competitions with the forward bagging ten goals in just eight games this season.

And now Spanish publication Fichajes insist that his form for club and country has alerted a number of top clubs with his estimated value between €40m and €50m.

Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham have ‘expressed interest’ with Gunners boss Arteta ‘looking to strengthen its forward line’ and he would a ‘valuable addition’.

Chelsea see Gimenez as a ‘possible ideal partner’ for Nicolas Jackson, while London rivals Tottenham see Gimenez as a ‘long-term option to lead their forward line’ after Harry Kane left for Bayern Munich in the summer transfer window.

The ‘opportunity to join clubs’ of that calibre as ‘attractive for both the player and his future career’ and the report expects the clubs to ‘present a concrete offer to secure’ his signature in the winter.

AND THE REST…

Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski remains on the list of players the Saudi Pro League wants to sign…Arsenal hope to sign Wolves forward Pedro Neto in the January transfer window…Juventus sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli says Chelsea failed to sign striker Dusan Vlahovic because they did not meet Juve’s valuation…West Ham chose not to sign free agent Jesse Lingard because of his lack of fitness…Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is keen to sign Netherlands forward Donyell Malen from Borussia Dortmund as he looks for a back-up option for Mohamed Salah.